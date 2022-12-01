MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 5 Golden Gopher women's hockey team scored four unanswered goals to skate to a 4-1 victory over Minnesota State at Ridder Arena on Friday evening. Minnesota State (7-8-0) kicked off the scoring with the lone first period goal after a crazy bounce off of the boards with 6:38 left in the opening period. Minnesota (11-3-2) responded with three goals in the second to take a lead it would not relinquish. Abigail Boreen notched two second period goals, including her 100th career point, for her second multi-goal game of the season. Audrey Wethington scored her second goal of the season to add some insurance in the third period.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO