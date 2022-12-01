Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
gophersports.com
Minnesota Accepts Invitation to Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
The University of Minnesota football team has accepted an invitation to compete in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022, in New York City. The Gophers, who went 8-4 in the regular season for the second straight year, will face Syracuse from the ACC at historic Yankee Stadium. This will be the sixth-ever meeting between the Gophers and Orange. Minnesota is 3-2 overall against Syracuse, which finished the regular season with a 7-5 record.
gophersports.com
Records Fall Saturday at Minnesota Invite
MINNEAPOLIS – A pair of records went down Saturday night as the Minnesota Invite wrapped up its short course yards (SCY) events at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The 200 fly was involved in each as Minnesota freshman Summer Schmit twice broke a Para American record, while junior Kaiser Neverman rewrote the Minnesota record books in the event.
gophersports.com
Gophers Put Down Panthers, Advance to Sweet 16
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers in straight sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 on Saturday evening at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, Minnesota advances to the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight season and the 10th time in head coach Hugh McCutheon's tenure.
gophersports.com
Golden Gophers Tally Four Victories on Day Three of Minnesota Invite
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota swimming and diving claimed four victories Friday on day three of the 2022 Minnesota Invite at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Both the men's team and the women's team claimed a victory in the swimming pool and one in the diving well. Those victories went along with 23 'B' cuts on the day and 22 personal records on the day.
gophersports.com
Faber's Three Points Helps 'U' Finish Sweep at MSU
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Brock Faber tallied three points, while six different players scored a goal and No. 1/4 Golden Gophers men's hockey finished off the weekend sweep of No. 11/13 Michigan State in a 6-3 win Saturday evening inside Munn Ice Arena. Faber recorded a goal and two assists,...
gophersports.com
Gophers Host Penn State in Big Ten Opener
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (4-3, 0-0 B1G) opens up their Big Ten season with Penn State (7-1, 0-0 B1G) coming to Williams Arena on Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. The nationally televised game is on Big Ten Network and can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Gophers Head to Stillwater for Top-10 Scuffle with Oklahoma State
MINNEAPOLIS - After a 3-0 start the the campaign for the Maroon & Gold, the Gophers now hit the road once again for a meeting with the fifth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in what will be their toughest test of the young season. It will be Minnesota's second dual of the...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Moves on With Sweep of SE Louisiana
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team swept the SE Louisiana Lady Lions, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 on Friday evening at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, Minnesota advances to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 for the eighth straight year. They'll take on Northern Iowa tomorrow night at 7 p.m. for the right to go to the Sweet 16.
gophersports.com
'U' Blanks Spartans in Series Opener, 5-0
EAST LANSING, Mich. - The No. 1/4 Minnesota men's hockey team scored once in both the first and second periods before adding three goals in an eight-minute span of the third to rout No. 11/13 Michigan State Friday night in a 5-0 victory at Munn Ice Arena. Justen Close backstopped...
gophersports.com
Gophers Open December with 4-1 Victory
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 5 Golden Gopher women's hockey team scored four unanswered goals to skate to a 4-1 victory over Minnesota State at Ridder Arena on Friday evening. Minnesota State (7-8-0) kicked off the scoring with the lone first period goal after a crazy bounce off of the boards with 6:38 left in the opening period. Minnesota (11-3-2) responded with three goals in the second to take a lead it would not relinquish. Abigail Boreen notched two second period goals, including her 100th career point, for her second multi-goal game of the season. Audrey Wethington scored her second goal of the season to add some insurance in the third period.
Comments / 0