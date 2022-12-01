“Please help. My son is missing from Dartmouth. He is an endangered autistic teen. Last seen late last night, Dec 1st. He was lured away by a female he met online. His name is Robert. He is 5 ft 9, 190 lbs. Wears glasses and wearing black and white nautical sneakers, not sure about color of clothes. He is on medication and did not bring any with him.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO