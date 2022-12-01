ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest two after “shots fired”; charged with firearm and other offenses

"New Bedford patrol officers have taken an illegal gun off the streets following a late-night ShotSpotter activation. On Tuesday, November 29th, patrol officers responded to the activation which indicated a shot had been fired in the area of Hawthorn St. and Irving St. Upon arrival, spent shell casings were located on the ground. It also appeared as though a tree and street sign had been damaged by a vehicle.

NEW BEDFORD, MA
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Dartmouth mom seeks public’s help locating endangered autistic teenage son

"Please help. My son is missing from Dartmouth. He is an endangered autistic teen. Last seen late last night, Dec 1st. He was lured away by a female he met online. His name is Robert. He is 5 ft 9, 190 lbs. Wears glasses and wearing black and white nautical sneakers, not sure about color of clothes. He is on medication and did not bring any with him.

DARTMOUTH, MA
DARTMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department responds to 2-alarm tenement fire on Acushnet Avenue

"Shortly before 4:00pm today, multiple 911 calls were received reporting smoke extending from the fourth floor of a four-story mixed-use commercial/residential building. Engine 8 was confronted with a large volume of fire on the fourth floor. Ladder 4 performed roof ventilation and a second alarm assignment was called to assist with deploying additional hose lines and conducting primary searches.

NEW BEDFORD, MA
NEW BEDFORD, MA

