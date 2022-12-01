ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Daily Advocate

ICE called after stabbing in Union City

UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
UNION CITY, OH
WISH-TV

Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating person shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Indiana man charged in 3 killings ordered held until tria

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after barricading himself at home in Parke County

KINGMAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man was arrested Friday night after barricading himself inside a Parke County home, Indiana State Police said Saturday. At 5 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to serve a search warrant out of Porter County in the 6900 block of West Kates on Brandon Crockett, 43, for drug-related charges. When troopers arrived at the home, Crockett barricaded himself inside, according to a release.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

PARKE COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Greenwood man sentenced over bilking employer out of over $14 million

A Johnson County man was sentenced to federal prison time for defrauding his employer out of millions of dollars. Daniel Fruits, 47, of Greenwood, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Fruits, who was hired to...
GREENWOOD, IN
YAHOO!

UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road

Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Howard County Sheriff Launches Website

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the release of our new website. Like our recently released smartphone app, the website is streamlined to help you find the information you need. The website can be found at sheriff.howardcountyin.gov or by visiting the main Howard County website. The newly designed website offers quick access to items of public interest and is as easy to use as our app. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion

A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who say they are being targeted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. But while Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch denied an injunction she did find that Rokita violated state confidentiality laws when he publicly discussed his office’s […] The post Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

IMPD update on deadly south side shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

