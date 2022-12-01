Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
ICE called after stabbing in Union City
UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
WISH-TV
Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
Indianapolis woman sentenced for seeking COVID-19 relief loans for fake businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to a year of probation for creating fake documents in an effort to get COVID-19 relief funds for businesses that don't exist. Court documents say 29-year-old D’Ericka Lee filed three separate loan applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) following the onset...
IMPD investigating person shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
WTHI
Indiana man charged in 3 killings ordered held until tria
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with...
Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after barricading himself at home in Parke County
KINGMAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man was arrested Friday night after barricading himself inside a Parke County home, Indiana State Police said Saturday. At 5 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to serve a search warrant out of Porter County in the 6900 block of West Kates on Brandon Crockett, 43, for drug-related charges. When troopers arrived at the home, Crockett barricaded himself inside, according to a release.
WISH-TV
Law community debates strength of Delphi murder suspect’s probable cause affidavit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen’s attorneys have questioned the strength of the probable cause affidavit charging him with the 2017 crimes. But, are there really key pieces of information missing? I-Team 8 spoke with a former prosecutor and a defense attorney to find out. Allen,...
Man sentenced to 53 years in 2020 deadly robbery on Indianapolis' northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was sentenced to 53 years for the 2020 murder of another man during an armed robbery on Indianapolis' northwest side. A jury convicted Dashawn Williams of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after a two-day trial in October. Williams will serve 50 years...
Man found guilty in 2021 robbery, murder that occurred inside Indy hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — Davoncia Beasley has been found guilty in the murder and robbery of Keegan Wolf that occurred in an Indianapolis hotel in September 2021. A jury found Beasley guilty of murder, felony murder and robbery after a two-day jury trial. Beasley will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2023. He faces between 45 and 65 […]
Indianapolis criminal defense attorney gives take on Richard Allen charging documents
INDIANAPOLIS — Like many others across the country and even the world, Katie Jackson-Lindsay has followed the investigation into the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German for almost six years. "I have from the first day," said Jackson-Lindsay, sitting in her Indianapolis office. And like others, the longtime...
6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
shelbycountypost.com
Greenwood man sentenced over bilking employer out of over $14 million
A Johnson County man was sentenced to federal prison time for defrauding his employer out of millions of dollars. Daniel Fruits, 47, of Greenwood, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Fruits, who was hired to...
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road
Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Howard County Sheriff Launches Website
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the release of our new website. Like our recently released smartphone app, the website is streamlined to help you find the information you need. The website can be found at sheriff.howardcountyin.gov or by visiting the main Howard County website. The newly designed website offers quick access to items of public interest and is as easy to use as our app. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:
Police looking for help identifying persons of interest in October murder
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking to the public to help them identify two persons in connection with an October murder.
Fishers residents indicted in nationwide cryptocurrency money laundering investigation
FISHERS, Ind. — Twenty-one people have been charged, including two from Fishers, for their alleged involvement in money laundering networks that stole millions of dollars from United States citizens thanks to a multi-year operation initiated in East Texas. U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston of the Eastern District of Texas, William...
Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion
A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who say they are being targeted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. But while Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch denied an injunction she did find that Rokita violated state confidentiality laws when he publicly discussed his office’s […] The post Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Fox 59
IMPD update on deadly south side shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
WISH-TV
Caught on camera: Thieves target catalytic converters at car dealership
INDIANAPOLIS — A car dealership on the west side of Indianapolis is out thousands of dollars because of thieves targeting catalytic converters. Early Sunday morning, AMS Cars had nine catalytic converters cut off of vehicles in their lot. Sam Sodhi, manager of AMS Cars told News 8 this happens often.
