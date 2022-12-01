ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

WCVB

Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Man found dead in Lowell home; two charged with kidnapping

LOWELL - Two people will be charged with kidnapping a 37-year-old Lowell man and holding him in their home.On Friday, police performed a well-being check at a Coburn Street residence and found the body of the man. Police found evidence that the man had been restrained in the home, belonging to Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38.Burke and Perry have been charged with kidnapping.Police said the man's death is suspicious. The case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and the victim's identity.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in brutal Marshfield double murder arrested in Florida

(WHDH) — The man wanted in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. in Miami Beach in connection with the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death at their home on Gotham Hill Drive last week, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Dartmouth mom pleads for help in finding autistic son who left home

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Janet Sasseville says she hasn't seen her 20-year-old son, Robert Sasseville, since Thursday after he left their Dartmouth home in the middle of the night. She says Robert has been diagnosed with autism, OCD, and bipolar disorder. "He is a sweet, loving kid, but he...
DARTMOUTH, MA
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
PELHAM, NH
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest two after “shots fired”; charged with firearm and other offenses

“New Bedford patrol officers have taken an illegal gun off the streets following a late-night ShotSpotter activation. On Tuesday, November 29th, patrol officers responded to the activation which indicated a shot had been fired in the area of Hawthorn St. and Irving St. Upon arrival, spent shell casings were located on the ground. It also appeared as though a tree and street sign had been damaged by a vehicle.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
universalhub.com

Seaport boat owner has to stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash that left one dead, several injured, judge rules

A judge ruled this week that there's enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial to determine whether Ryan Denver is guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery for crashing his speed boat into a 40-foot-tall navigational marker in Boston Harbor early on July 17, 2021, sending him and all of his passengers - one of whom drowned - into the water.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — A man is hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Friday night. Police told NBC 10 News the incident happened on Dartmouth Street around 6 p.m. The 24-year-old suffered a broken leg as a result of the accident. Police said the crash remains under...
DARTMOUTH, MA
NECN

Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect

A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
MARSHFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA

