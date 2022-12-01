Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Related
svvoice.com
Kaiser Santa Clara Receives Top Marks for Patient Safety
The Leapfrog Group recognized Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara hospital with a top score of “A” in its biannual Hospital Safety Grades report, which examined and assigned letter grades to nearly 3,000 hospitals throughout the United States. Hospitals received grades based on approximately two dozen measures that analyze patient...
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents
Here is a guaranteed income program that might have long-term positive effects on our society. A pilot program by the San Francisco Human Services Agency will provide $1,200 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth to help as they “age out” of foster care.
Santa Cruz County discusses use for $2.2 million given for homeless housing
ANTA CRUZ, CALIF (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom awarded $2.2 million to help tackle homelessness in Santa Cruz County. The money will transform a building that was once a medical office into a multi-occupant home, as CEO of Housing Matters Phil Kramer explains. “These units, these seven units, will provide housing for folks,” Kramer said. “And The post Santa Cruz County discusses use for $2.2 million given for homeless housing appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad
Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
San Jose gets millions for homeless motels. Where are the rooms?
San Jose has received millions from the state to add hundreds of permanent and temporary homes in an attempt to alleviate homelessness across the city. But progress is slow with only 76 units available so far. As of December, San Jose has received roughly $74 million from a state program...
Nonprofit raises 6 figures for proposed landmark in Silicon Valley
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose […]
tpgonlinedaily.com
Brookdale Senior Living Rent Skyrockets
For most people, the holidays are a season of joy – not for senior citizens at Brookdale Senior Living at 100 Lockewood Lane in Scotts Valley. They are scrambling to find affordable places to live after getting notices of rent hikes from 11% to 17% on Jan. 1 – compare that to Social Security increasing 8.7%.
Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A second grader from Hollister is not asking Santa for toys or video games this Christmas. All young Anthony Cordova Jr. wants is for the world to be a better place for all. In a letter to Santa, Anthony wrote: Dear Santa, This year what I want is different. I am not The post Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some families in Santa Clara County will be the latest in the Bay Area to receive money in a guaranteed program. The pilot program will offer $1,000 over the next two years starting this December. This project is one of few that will focus specifically on...
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Warming Centers Open Today for Cold Weather, VTA Offers Free Rides
As the temperature plunged this week, Santa Clara opened warming centers. They will be open for one more day, Friday, December 2. Central Park Library, 2635 Homestead Road, Santa Clara. Friday, 12/2/22: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Northside Branch Library, 695 Moreland Way, Santa Clara. Friday, 12/2/22: 10 a.m....
NBC Bay Area
SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
bayareaparent.com
Top Holiday Events in Silicon Valley and South
It promises to be a festive 2022 holiday season. Here's where to find great events in Silicon Valley and south. A Celtic Christmas – Dec. 11. Now in its 27th season of touring nationally, Tomáseen Foley's family-friendly show recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christ-mas in a remote farmhouse in his native parish in the west of Ireland in the 1950s. 3 p.m. $34-49. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. bit.ly/3LPlfB1.
Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County
A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel.
For the second time in a month, a student is found with gun on the Menlo-Atherton High campus
Less than three weeks after a Menlo-Atherton High School student found with a loaded gun on campus, police arrested another student on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for allegedly bringing a firearm to school. As a result, the school's principal has requested an increased police presence on campus. Principal Karl Losekoot emailed...
KSBW.com
Hollister second grader doesn't ask for toys from Santa but so much more
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A "Dear Santa" letter written by a second grader in Hollister is melting hearts. Julie Neff is a second-grade teacher at Spring Grove School in Hollister. She told KSBW 8 that she's taught for 27 years and has never seen a Dear Santa letter quite like this.
iheart.com
San Jose's 'Christmas in the Park' is back!
Christmas in Park is back in San Jose! HERE is all the information you need to know!
marinmagazine.com
11 Things to Do With Your Kids This Holiday Season in The Bay Area
It’s the time of the year for holiday cheer: watch the Nutcracker, listen to some Christmas music and enjoy an afternoon tea with your teddy. Here’s the info on all that and more:. 11 Things to Do With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF. Lifetime memories don’t...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Santa Cruz County Public Health: Be Sure You Need Emergency
Since we are seeing a surge in cases of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19, Santa Cruz County public health officials are urging individuals with asymptomatic or mild cases, or other non-serious illnesses, to avoid unnecessary trips to already burdened hospital emergency departments, and to get vaccinated or boosted if they have not already done so.
Government Technology
Santa Cruz RTC Sets Sights on 22-Mile Electric Rail Plan
(TNS) — Despite some light turbulence, the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission stayed on track this week with its pursuit of an early-phase analysis for a 22-mile electric passenger rail system connecting North and South County. The commission, by way of a 11-1 vote Thursday, approved a staff...
Comments / 1