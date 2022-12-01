ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
svvoice.com

Kaiser Santa Clara Receives Top Marks for Patient Safety

The Leapfrog Group recognized Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara hospital with a top score of “A” in its biannual Hospital Safety Grades report, which examined and assigned letter grades to nearly 3,000 hospitals throughout the United States. Hospitals received grades based on approximately two dozen measures that analyze patient...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County discusses use for $2.2 million given for homeless housing

ANTA CRUZ, CALIF (KION-TV)-  Governor Gavin Newsom awarded $2.2 million to help tackle homelessness in Santa Cruz County. The money will transform a building that was once a medical office into a multi-occupant home, as CEO of Housing Matters Phil Kramer explains. “These units, these seven units, will provide housing for folks,” Kramer said. “And The post Santa Cruz County discusses use for $2.2 million given for homeless housing appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad

Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Nonprofit raises 6 figures for proposed landmark in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose […]
SAN JOSE, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Brookdale Senior Living Rent Skyrockets

For most people, the holidays are a season of joy – not for senior citizens at Brookdale Senior Living at 100 Lockewood Lane in Scotts Valley. They are scrambling to find affordable places to live after getting notices of rent hikes from 11% to 17% on Jan. 1 – compare that to Social Security increasing 8.7%.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A second grader from Hollister is not asking Santa for toys or video games this Christmas. All young Anthony Cordova Jr. wants is for the world to be a better place for all. In a letter to Santa, Anthony wrote: Dear Santa, This year what I want is different. I am not The post Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash

A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
BURLINGAME, CA
bayareaparent.com

Top Holiday Events in Silicon Valley and South

It promises to be a festive 2022 holiday season. Here's where to find great events in Silicon Valley and south. A Celtic Christmas – Dec. 11. Now in its 27th season of touring nationally, Tomáseen Foley's family-friendly show recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christ-mas in a remote farmhouse in his native parish in the west of Ireland in the 1950s. 3 p.m. $34-49. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. bit.ly/3LPlfB1.
SAN JOSE, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Santa Cruz County Public Health: Be Sure You Need Emergency

Since we are seeing a surge in cases of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19, Santa Cruz County public health officials are urging individuals with asymptomatic or mild cases, or other non-serious illnesses, to avoid unnecessary trips to already burdened hospital emergency departments, and to get vaccinated or boosted if they have not already done so.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

Santa Cruz RTC Sets Sights on 22-Mile Electric Rail Plan

(TNS) — Despite some light turbulence, the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission stayed on track this week with its pursuit of an early-phase analysis for a 22-mile electric passenger rail system connecting North and South County. The commission, by way of a 11-1 vote Thursday, approved a staff...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy