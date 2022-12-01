Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Lexus Is Developing A Manual Gearbox For EVs
Lexus confirmed it is working on a simulated manual gearbox for future EVs. The technology wants to replicate the feeling of a traditional manual transmission in a fully electric car. According to Takashi Watanabe, Chief Engineer at Lexus Electrified, the idea of the manual EV started from a discussion between...
Carscoops
Rolls-Royce Gets Colorful With New Bespoke Cullinan SUVs Inspired By Fashion
Rolls-Royce’s personalization program has proven to be quite successful, which is why the automaker hasn’t stop unveiling one- and few-offs based on its model range while adding new features into the mix. Now it is the Cullinan’s turn to show up, with two new fashion-inspired collections debuting in Art Basel Miami alongside the new “Starlight Tailgate” option.
Carscoops
Take A Free Online Automotive Design Course
If you’ve ever wanted to design a vehicle, the Petersen Museum and Yellowbrick are about to make that dream one small step closer to reality. The two have teamed up to offer a new and completely free online course called Auto Design and Sketching. It’s launched this week and allows anyone to learn from some design giants in the automotive world.
Carscoops
Polestar 4040 Fictional Study Pays Squared Off Tribute To The Volvo 240
This articled contains independent illustrations created by Jordan Rubinstein-Towler. that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar or Volvo. Starting a new car company isn’t easy yet in just a few short years, Polestar has transformed from the small performance arm of Volvo into a serious player in the electric vehicle space.
Carscoops
We Face Swapped The Ferrari Purosangue With Some Pretty Interesting Results
This story contains face-swapped Purosangue renders created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops for entertainment purposes that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Inspired by all of the face-swapping that is currently happening in our world in both physical and digital forms, we decided to try our own renderings based on popular models. And what better way to start than the Ferrari Purosangue, which is the first high-riding model from Maranello. Coming out of the digital surgery room, the hyper-SUV changes its identity as the Toyota Priusangue, the Vinfastangue, and the Lamborghini Urusangue.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Ravietta Study Looks To Classic Brutalist Design For The Future
This story contains illustrations of a fictional supercar by professional automotive designer Cesar Olivera who is neither related to nor endorsed by Lamborghini. The brutalist school of architecture is seeing a revival in popularity, and one professional designer, Cesar Olivera, who spends their days working with a major auto manufacturer has decided to use that as inspiration for the Lamborghini Ravietta, their take on a future supercar for the Italian automaker.
