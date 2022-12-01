Read full article on original website
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, De Tomaso P900, And 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Driven: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Say hello to the last iteration of the Huracan before its hybrid replacement comes: a pumped-up off-road rendition of the mid-engined supercar that gives those looking for something unique and rugged an alternative to dowdy SUVs. The Huracan Sterrato is limited to just 1,499 units, and features raised ride height, all-wheel drive, underbody protection, and gravel tires.
McLaren Sold $123M Worth Of Its Prized Car Collection To Fund Artura Development
The release of the McLaren Artura was marked by several delays and issues. Such were the troubles, that the automaker has now revealed that it was forced to sell some vehicles from its heritage collection in order to pay to fix technical issues that were delaying deliveries. Bloomberg reports that...
We Probably Shouldn’t, But We’re Enamored With This M5 V10-Powered BMW E23 3-Series
We’re all one for a good engine swap, especially ones that shove an absurdly large, powerful engine into a tiny car. This BMW is a perfect example of that, as it takes the somewhat unloved E21 3-Series and outfits it with the V10 from an E60 M5. The first...
BMW Developing New Battery With 30% More Range That Costs 50% Less
BMW’s future range of Neue Klasse electric vehicles will feature advanced new lithium-ion battery cells that will boost range by as much as 30 per cent. The automaker’s Gen 6 battery is currently under development at the BMW Group Battery Cell Centre of Excellence in Munich, Germany and adopts a cylindrical shape. The shape of the cell will allow BMW to ditch the current prismatic cells it currently configures in modules that are bolted together to create a pack and instead, allow for a new cell-to-pack design to be adopted.
2024 Audi A6 Comes Out In The Open With A Barely Noticeable Facelift
The Audi A6 e-tron is attracting plenty of attention, but the company isn’t going electric-only just yet, as spy photographers have snapped the facelifted version of the ICE-powered A6. Caught undergoing cold-weather testing near the Arctic Circle, the facelifted sedan is instantly recognizable as the front end appears to...
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Tesla Issues Another Recall In China, Impacting Over 435,000 Model 3s And Model Ys
Tesla will soon recall more than 435,000 vehicles across China, just a week after it recalled 80,561 vehicles in the country due to battery management software and seatbelt issues. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has revealed that 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y SUVs may have a...
Hackers Could Remotely Unlock, Start Honda, Nissan, Infiniti, And Acura Cars Through SiriusXM
Sirius XM has been forced to fix a security flaw that allowed hackers to remotely unlock, start, locate, flash, and honk the horn of any remotely connected Honda, Nissan, Infiniti, and Acura models. A popular hacker by the name of Sam Curry recently uncovered the security vulnerability and detailed the...
Facelifted VW ID.3 Teased, Coming In Spring 2023 With Improved Quality
Volkswagen published a number of revealing teaser sketches for the upcoming ID.3, while announcing its debut for spring 2023. The compact EV will benefit from minor styling changes, improved quality with animal-free materials inside the cabin, plus a few technology upgrades. VW designers and engineers got feedback from customers in...
VW Looks To Canada For First Battery Manufacturing Plant Outside Europe
Volkswagen is seriously considering Canada as the location for its first North American battery cell plant. The company added an addendum to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with the country in August, to identify suitable sites for a cell factory in the country. “Canada is one logical option...
What New Cars Are You Most Excited About In 2023?
With December clocking in today, the new year is nearly upon us and with it come a slew of new cars, trucks, and SUVs. With that in mind, we’re wondering which singular vehicle with four wheels are you the most excited about in 2023. The options range from old-school sports cars to super-futuristic all-electric vans.
This $1.1 Million Property In New Zealand Comes With A Free Brand New Tesla Model Y
Offering a gift with your product is always a clever way of promoting it and that is exactly what a property owner from New Zealand did in order to stand out from the crowd in the saturated real estate market. More specifically, the listing of this $1.1 million home includes a brand-new Tesla Model Y in the deal as a no-cost option.
Future Skodas To Get More Distinctive Design, Won’t Go All-In On Interior Tech
Skoda recently announced plans to introduce three electric vehicles by 2026 and CEO Klaus Zellmer has revealed they’ll have a more distinctive design. Speaking with Handelsblatt, Zellmer said “Skoda has never been so stringent with its own design language” and “the realignment, especially with the electric models, will clearly show that.” He went on to say future models will “express down-to-earthness and honesty,” but won’t be overly focused on technology.
Watch The Mercedes-AMG One Demolish Production Lap Records At 3 More Tracks
There’s no denying the fact that the Mercedes-AMG One is an absolute monster on the racetrack, as it’s arguably the closest thing to a road-legal F1 car so far. The German automaker has released a new video showing them breaking more lap records at different historic tracks, leading up to their most impressive feat at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
Toyota Launches Lotteries To Decide Who Gets GR Corolla RZ And Two-Seat Morizo Edition In Japan
Toyota’s GR Corolla is such hot property right now that anyone lucky enough to get themselves on the first wave of orders is going to feel like they’ve won the lottery. And if those owners are in Japan, they really will have won a lottery. Back in June...
RV Owner Destroys Fiat 500 Transmission And Engine By Flat Towing It In First Gear
The owner of a 2018 Fiat 500 recently discovered what happens when you forget to take your car out of gear while towing it behind an RV. Photos and video of the remarkable mechanical damage caused by the mistake recently found their way online. According to a video from the...
We Face Swapped The Ferrari Purosangue With Some Pretty Interesting Results
This story contains face-swapped Purosangue renders created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops for entertainment purposes that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Inspired by all of the face-swapping that is currently happening in our world in both physical and digital forms, we decided to try our own renderings based on popular models. And what better way to start than the Ferrari Purosangue, which is the first high-riding model from Maranello. Coming out of the digital surgery room, the hyper-SUV changes its identity as the Toyota Priusangue, the Vinfastangue, and the Lamborghini Urusangue.
Lamborghini Is Getting Hammered By The Internet For Its Cringy Huracan Sterrato Ad
Lamborghini does some weird stuff to promote its brand. We’ve seen it hawk fragrances, sell apartment buildings, and create Spotify playlists based on engine sounds. For the launch of the Huracan Sterrato, Lamborghini was far more reserved and simply released promo videos. And boy oh boy does the internet hate it with the fire of 1,000 Aventador SVJs.
2023 Lambo Huracan Sterrato, 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, And 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Teaser: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Homegrown automaker BYD has outsold Volkswagen to become the top-selling car brand in China for November. Data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) reveals that BYD sold a total of 152,863 vehicles across the country between November 1 and November 27 versus Volkswagen’s 143,602 cars during the same period.
