This story contains face-swapped Purosangue renders created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops for entertainment purposes that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Inspired by all of the face-swapping that is currently happening in our world in both physical and digital forms, we decided to try our own renderings based on popular models. And what better way to start than the Ferrari Purosangue, which is the first high-riding model from Maranello. Coming out of the digital surgery room, the hyper-SUV changes its identity as the Toyota Priusangue, the Vinfastangue, and the Lamborghini Urusangue.

8 HOURS AGO