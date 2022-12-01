The WVU Office of Human Research Protections will hold office hours via Zoom from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 6) to provide support to the research community. Investigators, research staff and students are encouraged to attend this sessions with any questions about ongoing research, developing research projects, the WVU+kc system, general IRB considerations and more.

