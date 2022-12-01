Read full article on original website
OHRP announces December office hours
The WVU Office of Human Research Protections will hold office hours via Zoom from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 6) to provide support to the research community. Investigators, research staff and students are encouraged to attend this sessions with any questions about ongoing research, developing research projects, the WVU+kc system, general IRB considerations and more.
Attend a panel discussion on ‘The Skriker’
The School of Theatre and Dance DEI Committee and the WVU Council for Gender Equity Outreach Committee, will co-host a panel discussion in conjunction with the production of Caryl Churchill’s “The Skriker.”. Exploring themes from the production, panelists will discuss mental and reproductive health starting at 3 p.m....
