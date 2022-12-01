Marilyn Long, age 96, of Mount Pleasant, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Savannah Heights. Marilyn was born April 7, 1926, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Oldfield) Wandling. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School. On April 7, 1945, Marilyn was united in marriage to Edward “Bud” Long. The couple made the Mount Pleasant and Salem communities their home. Marilyn worked at Sheaffer Pen and Emerson Electric. She also was a great farm hand, always tending to the animals. Marilyn enjoyed volunteering at Old Threshers and the Festival of Lights. Marilyn and Bud were very involved and active members in the community, earning the Citizens of the Year Award in 2002, from the Chamber of Commerce. Marilyn was a member of Faith Christian Outreach Church.

