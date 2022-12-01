Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
Kenneth F. Barr (final arrangements)
Kenneth F. Barr, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. A Masonic Service for Kenneth will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 7 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, conducted by the Mt. Pleasant Lodge #8 AF & AM. A memorial funeral service will follow immediately with the Reverend David Bracht-Wagner, Senior Pastor, presiding. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. The service will be livestreamed on the First United Methodist Church YouTube Channel and Facebook page.
kilj.com
GoFundMe Account Started For Stockport Man
Faircast Incorporated in Fairfield has started a GoFundMe account for one of its workers. Sean Reid, of Stockport, was seriously injured and his wife and her mother died in a car crash near New London last weekend. Reid remains in the Intensive Care Unit at University Hospitals in Iowa City. Donations will be used to help Reid’s two children.
kilj.com
Area Drop-Offs for Deer Hides
An expected 100,000 deer hunters will hit the timber over the next 2 weeks for the annual Iowa shotgun deer season. Again this year, hunters are encouraged to donate hides to the Elks Leather Program. Last year statewide 4,183 deer were donated, which was a slight increase from the 2021-22 season. The deer hides are used by the Veterans Leather Program to make professionally-crafted leather gloves for veterans in wheelchairs and also turned into leather used for therapy programs for recovering veterans.
kilj.com
Marilyn Long
Marilyn Long, age 96, of Mount Pleasant, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Savannah Heights. Marilyn was born April 7, 1926, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Oldfield) Wandling. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School. On April 7, 1945, Marilyn was united in marriage to Edward “Bud” Long. The couple made the Mount Pleasant and Salem communities their home. Marilyn worked at Sheaffer Pen and Emerson Electric. She also was a great farm hand, always tending to the animals. Marilyn enjoyed volunteering at Old Threshers and the Festival of Lights. Marilyn and Bud were very involved and active members in the community, earning the Citizens of the Year Award in 2002, from the Chamber of Commerce. Marilyn was a member of Faith Christian Outreach Church.
Comments / 0