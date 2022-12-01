PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania LGBTQ Caucus has new leadership in Harrisburg, and it's a historic change.The Victory Institute Conference in Washington, D.C. was held this week -- people working to get LGBTQ lawmakers elected. CBS Philadelphia caught up with one of them on his way there, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia."I'm going to be moderating a panel with new state elected officials," Kenyatta said, "including one from Allegheny County Rep.-elect La'Tasha D. Mayes, who made history becoming the first open lesbian who ever served in the Pennsylvania general assembly."Kenyatta will soon become the first openly-gay chair of the...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO