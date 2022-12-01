ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Judge charged with forging documents to stay in position

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say. According to the Monroe County Office District Attorney, John R Caffese, 36, misrepresented his address in order to appear to reside within the magisterial […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
State College

Centre County Remains at Low Community Level for COVID-19

Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 11th consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus remained mostly steady, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. House LGBTQ Equality Caucus has historic new leadership

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania LGBTQ Caucus has new leadership in Harrisburg, and it's a historic change.The Victory Institute Conference in Washington, D.C. was held this week -- people working to get LGBTQ lawmakers elected. CBS Philadelphia caught up with one of them on his way there, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia."I'm going to be moderating a panel with new state elected officials," Kenyatta said, "including one from Allegheny County Rep.-elect La'Tasha D. Mayes, who made history becoming the first open lesbian who ever served in the Pennsylvania general assembly."Kenyatta will soon become the first openly-gay chair of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Marijuana pardon program falls short in delivering relief

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last September, Governor Tom Wolf had high hopes that many Pennsylvanians would be cleared of their small possession marijuana charges through a special pardons program.But that program may be going up in smoke. Remember the fanfare when the state announced the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project, a joint effort by Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to expedite pardons for those with non-violent marijuana convictions. Turns out that only 231 pardons have been approved so far, with over 2,000 requests rejected. Marijuana defense attorney Patrick Nightingale said the program was limited to just a single possession charge that few...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

DEP initiative seeks to replace diesel with electric in truck fleets

Pennsylvania DEP has launched a $12.7 million Driving PA Forward initiative to improve air quality by encouraging freight trucks in local areas to go electric. The project is specifically directed at environmental justice areas, high traffic density areas, and Act 47 financially distressed municipalities. "Our newest Driving PA Forward initiative aims to support transformational scale electrification of local trucks to improve air quality in communities with some of the highest...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

15 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Pennsylvania

We may earn a commission from affiliate links () Hiking trails in Pennsylvania range from recreational rail trails that can be done in segments to wilderness backpacking. The appeal of hiking in Pennsylvania is the lush forest landscape that surrounds you, with boundless natural beauty on the trails, including the mountain laurel state flower.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

