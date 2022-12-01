Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
WGAL
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
Parents of gunman settle suit over PA State Police barracks ambush
(Scranton) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, and...
The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members...
Marijuana convictions; Christmas displays; classic subs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. High: 48; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today, rain Saturday, clear Sunday. Pot convictions stay: When announcing the marijuana pardon project this year, Gov. Tom Wolf said it had the potential to help thousands of Pennsylvanians clear their criminal records. But it has fallen well short of that goal.
Pennsylvania Judge charged with forging documents to stay in position
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say. According to the Monroe County Office District Attorney, John R Caffese, 36, misrepresented his address in order to appear to reside within the magisterial […]
State College
Centre County Remains at Low Community Level for COVID-19
Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 11th consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus remained mostly steady, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a...
Pa. House LGBTQ Equality Caucus has historic new leadership
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania LGBTQ Caucus has new leadership in Harrisburg, and it's a historic change.The Victory Institute Conference in Washington, D.C. was held this week -- people working to get LGBTQ lawmakers elected. CBS Philadelphia caught up with one of them on his way there, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia."I'm going to be moderating a panel with new state elected officials," Kenyatta said, "including one from Allegheny County Rep.-elect La'Tasha D. Mayes, who made history becoming the first open lesbian who ever served in the Pennsylvania general assembly."Kenyatta will soon become the first openly-gay chair of the...
Community members in Pennsylvania come together to prevent targeted violence
YORK, Pa. — Urban Rural Action is launching Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence, an 18-month non-partisan program that will bring together 28 Pennsylvanians in Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, and York counties. “[We want to] bring them together for learning about media literacy, constructive dialogue, targeted violence, engaging with each other,...
Pennsylvania high school football scores: Live updates, live streams - State Semifinals
Get the latest PA high school football scores on SBLive as PIAA state semifinals get underway
Local educator is a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Brooke Menzen is an English teacher at Jersey Shore Area High School. She has been teaching for just over a decade. "It actually goes back to my teachers here at Jersey Shore High School, and I saw their passion for teaching and how much change they were making, and I decided my senior year to become a teacher," said Menzen.
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
Vail takes over Pennsylvania’s Seven Springs ski resort, with a big perk for Ohio passholders
CHAMPION, Pennsylvania – Expect to see more Ohio license plates in the parking lots at Pennsylvania’s Seven Springs Mountain Resort this ski season, thanks to the recent acquisition of the park by Vail Resorts. Most season passholders at Ohio’s four Vail parks can also use their passes to...
Pennsylvania Turnpike to implement open road tolling by 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 82-year-old Pennsylvania Turnpike is getting its next upgrade and it’s a big step into the future. “We are meeting the preferences of our customers," said Carl DeFebo, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "We’re meeting them where they want to be met.”. Currently, 86...
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
Marijuana pardon program falls short in delivering relief
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last September, Governor Tom Wolf had high hopes that many Pennsylvanians would be cleared of their small possession marijuana charges through a special pardons program.But that program may be going up in smoke. Remember the fanfare when the state announced the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project, a joint effort by Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to expedite pardons for those with non-violent marijuana convictions. Turns out that only 231 pardons have been approved so far, with over 2,000 requests rejected. Marijuana defense attorney Patrick Nightingale said the program was limited to just a single possession charge that few...
DEP initiative seeks to replace diesel with electric in truck fleets
Pennsylvania DEP has launched a $12.7 million Driving PA Forward initiative to improve air quality by encouraging freight trucks in local areas to go electric. The project is specifically directed at environmental justice areas, high traffic density areas, and Act 47 financially distressed municipalities. "Our newest Driving PA Forward initiative aims to support transformational scale electrification of local trucks to improve air quality in communities with some of the highest...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Pennsylvania
We may earn a commission from affiliate links () Hiking trails in Pennsylvania range from recreational rail trails that can be done in segments to wilderness backpacking. The appeal of hiking in Pennsylvania is the lush forest landscape that surrounds you, with boundless natural beauty on the trails, including the mountain laurel state flower.
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
