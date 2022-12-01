ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

wtaj.com

Rebecca & Morgan decorate holiday cookies with Rachel Bites

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let Rachel Bites sweeten up your next party with custom-designed sugar cookies to match your theme, give as a favor, a corporate gift with your business logo or an assortment of gourmet cookies to offer to friends and family. Rachel Stoehr, the owner of Rachel...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Polar Plunge raises money for Centre County YMCA

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Plunge. “All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families and […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College

Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thebablueprint.com

Mrs. Mary bids farewell to Bellwood-Antis

Mrs. Mary Dillen, who runs the high school media center, will work her last day at Bellwood-Antis on Friday, December 2. Mrs. Mary has worked at Bellwood for almost 9 years, beginning her career as a special education aid, but has been in the media center and café for almost 5. She is currently looking for a job in the area where she will be moving.
BELLWOOD, PA
State College

Centre County Remains at Low Community Level for COVID-19

Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 11th consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus remained mostly steady, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Christmas Parade

Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Passing the gavel

In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Farm Bureau names new Vice President

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) has found a new Vice President after Chris Hoffman’s promotion. Cambria County beef and crop farmer, Tommy Nagle, was elected to the position by the state board of directors on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after Hoffman left the position to become the PFB President. “I’m looking […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’

Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
NEWPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Punxsutawney Police Department is gearing up for this year’s “Shop with a Cop” event. Photo taken from a previous “Shop with a Cop” event. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Police Department. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Counties increase benefits to help with CYS recruitment

(WTAJ)–Multiple counties continue to have a high demand for Children and Youth Service workers and are implementing creative strategies to help recruit. Blair and Somerset County currently run their department below or near 50 percent capacity. Specifically, Blair operates at 35 percent, and Somerset has 12 vacancies. The Children, Youth, and Family Services department is […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Scuffle over bottle of beer results in felony charge for man

State College, Pa. — A suspected beer thief squared up for a boxing match in the middle of the street when a store owner chased after him, demanding he return the stolen merchandise. At 11:19 p.m., police were dispached to McClanahan's Market in reference to a retail theft. Brandon James Magusiak, 27, was denied service when he attempted to purchase a six-pack and two bottles of beer because he was...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Central falls in 3A Semis

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Dragons fell 21-17 to Belle Vernon Leopards in the 3A Semifinals. Quarterback Jeff Hoenstine threw a touchdown and ran for another. He finishes high school career two touchdowns short of the all-time touchdown record. Central finished the season with a 12-3 record. State College will play Harrisburg at Mansion […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Centre officials approve final payment for Titan Energy Park

BELLEFONTE — The former Cerro Metal Plant in Bellefonte, now known as Titan Energy Park, continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Now, the final payment for improvements at the park will soon be in the books. During this week’s Centre County Board of Commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the application for payment No. 6 for Titan Energy Park improvements in the amount of $477,276.
BELLEFONTE, PA

