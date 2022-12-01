Read full article on original website
Lifelong Ebensburg resident takes Dickens of a Christmas Festival to a whole new level
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Dickens of a Christmas festival, which takes place every first week of December, is filled with things to do, see, eat and hear across town all weekend. Ice skating, hot chocolate, craft shows, music performances — and, of course, the parade on Saturday. But no matter what you’re […]
wtaj.com
Rebecca & Morgan decorate holiday cookies with Rachel Bites
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let Rachel Bites sweeten up your next party with custom-designed sugar cookies to match your theme, give as a favor, a corporate gift with your business logo or an assortment of gourmet cookies to offer to friends and family. Rachel Stoehr, the owner of Rachel...
Looking for a Christmas tree? Here are all the places to check out across Centre County
Tannenbaum Farms is closed this year, but there are still plenty of options, including a couple of new places to browse.
WJAC TV
Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund hosts first ever Vendor Fair and Basket Raffle
The Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund helps low income people get their animals or strays spayed and neutered in Cambria, Somerset, and Blair county. They service between 1500 and 2000 animals every year for several years now. Fundraising is a crucial part of their ability to continue to provide services...
Polar Plunge raises money for Centre County YMCA
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Plunge. “All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families and […]
State College
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
WJAC TV
Longtime Punxsutawney glass business closing after nearly 100 years
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — In Jefferson County, a longtime Punxsutawney company is preparing to be sold at auction. Punxsutawney Tile and Glass closed in 2020 during the pandemic related business shutdowns, the owners say only five people worked there at the time. The current owners decided not to...
thebablueprint.com
Mrs. Mary bids farewell to Bellwood-Antis
Mrs. Mary Dillen, who runs the high school media center, will work her last day at Bellwood-Antis on Friday, December 2. Mrs. Mary has worked at Bellwood for almost 9 years, beginning her career as a special education aid, but has been in the media center and café for almost 5. She is currently looking for a job in the area where she will be moving.
State College
Centre County Remains at Low Community Level for COVID-19
Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 11th consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus remained mostly steady, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a...
fox8tv.com
Altoona Christmas Parade
Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
State College
Passing the gavel
In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
Pennsylvania Farm Bureau names new Vice President
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) has found a new Vice President after Chris Hoffman’s promotion. Cambria County beef and crop farmer, Tommy Nagle, was elected to the position by the state board of directors on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after Hoffman left the position to become the PFB President. “I’m looking […]
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Punxsutawney Police Department is gearing up for this year’s “Shop with a Cop” event. Photo taken from a previous “Shop with a Cop” event. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Police Department. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
Counties increase benefits to help with CYS recruitment
(WTAJ)–Multiple counties continue to have a high demand for Children and Youth Service workers and are implementing creative strategies to help recruit. Blair and Somerset County currently run their department below or near 50 percent capacity. Specifically, Blair operates at 35 percent, and Somerset has 12 vacancies. The Children, Youth, and Family Services department is […]
Scuffle over bottle of beer results in felony charge for man
State College, Pa. — A suspected beer thief squared up for a boxing match in the middle of the street when a store owner chased after him, demanding he return the stolen merchandise. At 11:19 p.m., police were dispached to McClanahan's Market in reference to a retail theft. Brandon James Magusiak, 27, was denied service when he attempted to purchase a six-pack and two bottles of beer because he was...
Central falls in 3A Semis
EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Dragons fell 21-17 to Belle Vernon Leopards in the 3A Semifinals. Quarterback Jeff Hoenstine threw a touchdown and ran for another. He finishes high school career two touchdowns short of the all-time touchdown record. Central finished the season with a 12-3 record. State College will play Harrisburg at Mansion […]
State College
Centre officials approve final payment for Titan Energy Park
BELLEFONTE — The former Cerro Metal Plant in Bellefonte, now known as Titan Energy Park, continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Now, the final payment for improvements at the park will soon be in the books. During this week’s Centre County Board of Commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the application for payment No. 6 for Titan Energy Park improvements in the amount of $477,276.
pahomepage.com
Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, phone outages in Central Pennsylvania
Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, …. Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. truck into playground. Superheroes...
