Cambodian commercial bank BIC Bank has selected Compass Plus Technologies and its TranzAxis payments platform as it looks to “significantly expand its digital offering”. The bank, which received its commercial banking licence from the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) in 2018, has successfully migrated its in-house processing centre to TranzAxis to help enable its planned business expansion. Compass Plus Technologies’ regional partner eCam Solutions assisted with the migration.

