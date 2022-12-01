Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
What is being said about Aliyah’s status with WWE amidst her absence from television
Aliyah has not wrestled on WWE television since the September 12th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In October, Aliyah wrote that she suffered an elevated first rib and AC sprain. In regards to her status with WWE, Steve Carrier of RingsideNews.com reported that Aliyah is no longer injured and since she wasn’t factored into plans for Survivor Series, WWE “didn’t want to ‘feed her’ to someone on television.” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed RingsideNews.com’s report by stating that Aliyah “is cleared to return after being put on the sidelines with an injury which led to Shotzi taking her spot on the Smackdown women’s depth charts and going babyface.”
nodq.com
Claim made that William Regal “immediately” regretted decision to sign with AEW
As previously noted, it’s believed that William Regal was written off AEW television and will be returning to WWE in the near future. During a podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE star EC3 commented on the situation…. “He’s too valuable to not be in a developmental system. I know we...
nodq.com
If I Were In Charge – Episode 3 (A Regal Return?)
The rumors are out there, you’ve heard or read them. Many of you tuned into last week’s Dynamite or watched the clips online. William Regal seems to be going, going, gone from AEW after what feels like a very short stint. Let me be clear, at this exact moment while I currently write, it’s only a rumor that William Regal’s contract with AEW is done. It’s a story we’ve heard many times before only to be fooled by false news. Hell, he could show up on Dynamite next week and prove us all wrong.
nodq.com
Why Shotzi beating Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series would have been a fun swerve
Tony Kahns Coke Stash Seems Roman wanted to make Sami look strong, where punk had issues putting Roman and other guys over. Details on how Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline got started - NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW Coverage · December 3, 2022. Tony Kahns Coke Stash Maybe if...
nodq.com
Details on how Sami Zayn’s storyline with The Bloodline got started
During an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Sami Zayn talked about how his storyline with The Bloodline got started…. “I won’t pull the curtain back too much, but the idea was kicked around about a year ago, a good six months before the seeds were even planted on screen. The first time I think there was any interaction between myself and the Bloodline was just after WrestleMania. In actuality, the idea was first discussed going into Survivor Series of last year. I was doing this whole thing on SmackDown where I was the longest-tenured member as the locker room leader. I thought it’d be something interesting with the locker room leader and Head of the Table. The premise being, the Head of the Table isn’t in the locker room anymore. I wasn’t originally envisioning being a full member of the Bloodline or anything like that, just something to where Roman and I can occasionally get on screen together in a light-hearted way and I’m giving him these reports of what’s going on and what he needs to be careful for. Every once in a while, I get things kicked my way too. That was sort of the idea.”
nodq.com
William Regal reportedly “finalizing a new deal” to make his WWE return
As previously noted, it’s believed that William Regal was written off AEW television and will be returning to WWE in the near future. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the following update regarding Regal…. “PWInsider.com is told that he is finalizing a new deal with WWE and is currently expected...
nodq.com
Tegan Nox returns to WWE during the December 2nd 2022 edition of Smackdown
During the December 2nd 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Liv Morgan had a physical altercation with Damage CTRL but the numbers game caught up with her. Tegan Nox made her return to WWE by making the save to help out Liv. Tegan and Liv stood tall to end the segment.
nodq.com
New “inside knowledge” about what allegedly happened between CM Punk and The Elite
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. During his podcast, former WCW star Konnan provided new “inside knowledge” (as written in the Spotify description) about what happened between CM Punk and The Elite…. “So...
nodq.com
Kevin Dunn’s absence from WWE Survivor Series 2022 said to be a “pretty big deal backstage”
It was first reported by RingsideNews.com that Kevin Dunn (WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production) was not present for the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE. According to the site, Dunn was absent because “he took a vacation for Thanksgiving week and everyone noticed because Kevin Dunn doesn’t miss major premium live events.”
nodq.com
Kurt Angle comments on a possible scenario where he returns to the ring for one more match
During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Kurt Angle was asked about the possibility of having one more match…. “I don’t think so. I had knee replacements five months ago. I’m good. I think I had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, it’ll probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. If I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me, and I would make sure it’d be a tag match so I wasn’t exposed. It’s hard to say this right now because I’m basically telling the fans, ‘Hey, I can’t really wrestle anymore, but watch me in my next match.’ But I’m just telling the truth. I’m an honest person. I’m just saying, I’m not like I used to be and never will be, but you know what, maybe down the road, I might do a tag match.”
nodq.com
Health update on Kevin Owens heading into the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE
As previously noted, Kevin Owens is rumored to be Roman Reigns’ opponent at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Owens addressed his health…. “I guess I’m fine, I think. It really changes by the day. You could ask...
nodq.com
WWE personality feels that The Bloodline is arguably “more compelling” than the NWO
During his After The Bell podcast, WWE announcer/personality Corey Graves discussed the Bloodline faction…. “These guys are going to run this place for the foreseeable future. There are so many exciting ways that this could go, and I dare say this is a more compelling situation than the NWO because of the reality behind it. When I say they are as deep as they are dangerous, I mean it with every fiber of my being.
nodq.com
CM Punk reportedly ready to leave AEW and move on to his next project
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. In regards to CM Punk possibly returning to feud with The Elite, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that those close to the situation believe there is “no chance” or “very little” chance of that happening. It’s believed that both sides publicly joked about the altercation as a way to get out their frustrations and for legal reasons, neither side can publicly tell their story and they might never be allowed to.
nodq.com
Road Dogg comments on being rehired by WWE and his new job with the company
In an interview with The Military News, “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on being rehired by WWE…. “It was all an incredible story with divine intervention for sure. I was released in January 2022 and I had nine months of severance pay because I was a full time employee for a decade. Literally the month the severance pay was due to end, Paul (Levesque, Chief Content Officer for WWE) or Hunter as most people know him, called me and asked me if I wanted to come back. It was incredible and that’s why I say it was divine intervention. I do believe it was God looking out for me even when I was worried and was not being faithful. At the same time, I was thinking, the right thing will happen. I was praying and believing. And it did happen, it was not what I was expecting.”
nodq.com
Update on Cody Rhodes’ recovery from surgery heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble
As previously noted, Cody Rhodes was reportedly “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. In an update on Cody’s recovery, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that it is going “well” and he’s back to “normal” when it comes to his ability to train. Meltzer added that Cody has been “working heavily with top level trainers to put on size and strength and hit 240 pounds legit, which may be the thickest he’s been in his life.”
nodq.com
Former WWE manager says Kevin Owens is a “great worker” but “looks like a cab driver”
During his podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell commented on Kevin Owens’ look in WWE…. “Owens has a lot of heat on him anyway because if you look at him, he doesn’t have the body, he doesn’t have the tan, he looks like a cab driver going to get in his cab. Great worker but his external features or look doesn’t be fit the profession that he’s in.”
nodq.com
Video compilation of WWE superstars that returned in 2022
From WWE: Watch Ronda Rousey, Cody Rhodes, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and more WWE Superstars return in 2022. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
nodq.com
Kevin Owens comments on him and Sami Zayn getting backstage heat together in WWE
During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Kevin Owens commented on his ongoing storyline with Sami Zayn and their past in WWE…. “We’ve done this for a long time, we’ve really helped each other throughout our careers a lot, but we’ve probably held each other back as well, just because of the constant pairing in people’s minds. Even when we’re not together. I’ll tell you this, back in 2017, in people’s minds, he and I were so one that if he got heat backstage for something, I’d get the heat too. Even if I had nothing to do with it. We got kicked off a Europe tour once, together, for something that…I don’t think either of us had anything to be blamed for, but I was barely involved. It was just, ‘get those guys out of here.’ It wasn’t just, ‘Get one of them. Both of them.’ Literally, that aspect of what I said on Monday stands. It’s just time to be done. He’s thriving. I meant that on Monday too. People are seeing the Sami Zayn that I’ve known was there for 20 years. I don’t know why it took people so long to take notice and get the credit he deserves because he’s been incredible in WWE the whole time, but the last few months have obviously opened people’s eyes and it’s great, but I don’t think it’s optimal for our careers to be parallel anymore.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)
nodq.com
Seth Rollins pays tribute to Brodie Lee/Luke Harper at WWE live event
During Saturday’s WWE live event, Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee/Luke Harper in Brodie’s hometown of Rochester, NY. Here is what Rollins had to say…. “Mr. Brodie Lee… he’s from here. He passed away a couple of years ago around this time, and this is the first time I’ve been here with a microphone in my hand in this city to tell him how much I miss him and how much I love him. I just wanted to say tonight was for him. Every time we are in Rochester, in my heart that means we’re here for him. It’s Saturday, and you know what that means, so do your damn thing and sing my song.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
nodq.com
Robert Roode reveals that he underwent neck fusion surgery
Back in September, Robert Roode wrote that he had a medical procedure done in Birmingham, AL. On Friday evening, Roode posted an update on his health and noted that he underwent neck fusion surgery for his C-5 and C-6 vertebrae…. “Big thank you to Dr Andy Cordover and his amazing...
Comments / 0