During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Kevin Owens commented on his ongoing storyline with Sami Zayn and their past in WWE…. “We’ve done this for a long time, we’ve really helped each other throughout our careers a lot, but we’ve probably held each other back as well, just because of the constant pairing in people’s minds. Even when we’re not together. I’ll tell you this, back in 2017, in people’s minds, he and I were so one that if he got heat backstage for something, I’d get the heat too. Even if I had nothing to do with it. We got kicked off a Europe tour once, together, for something that…I don’t think either of us had anything to be blamed for, but I was barely involved. It was just, ‘get those guys out of here.’ It wasn’t just, ‘Get one of them. Both of them.’ Literally, that aspect of what I said on Monday stands. It’s just time to be done. He’s thriving. I meant that on Monday too. People are seeing the Sami Zayn that I’ve known was there for 20 years. I don’t know why it took people so long to take notice and get the credit he deserves because he’s been incredible in WWE the whole time, but the last few months have obviously opened people’s eyes and it’s great, but I don’t think it’s optimal for our careers to be parallel anymore.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)

1 DAY AGO