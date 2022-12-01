Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Clayton News Daily
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Plays in First Game Since Suspension
Deshaun Watson has returned to the field in a regular-season game for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021. With his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy concluded, Watson took over for Jacoby Brissett as the Browns’ starting quarterback, playing his first regular-season game in 700 days.
Clayton News Daily
MNF: Saints and Buccaneers Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
Saints +3.5 (-110) | Buccaneers -3.5 (-110) Total: 40.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) The Buccaneers lead the NFC South despite owning a losing record, and the NFC South is the only division that does not have a single team with a winning record. Offensively, neither team has been lighting...
Clayton News Daily
Packers Eclipse Bears As NFL’s All-Time Winningest Team
The Packers now officially hold the NFL record for the most wins in league history with 787 after beating their longtime rivals, the Bears, 28–19, on Sunday. This is the first time in NFL history that the Bears are not the winningest team in league history. It helps that the Bears are one of the original NFL franchises, having joined the league in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys. The Bears now rank second on the list with 786 wins.
Clayton News Daily
Deshaun Watson Looked Rusty in First Game Back
Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game suspension stemming from more than two dozen lawsuits detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault—or, as one unequipped television broadcaster Sunday chose to call it, “his long road back”—looked exactly like a guy taking a football field who hasn’t seen, or been able to effectively simulate, live-game speed in almost two years.
Clayton News Daily
Steelers vs. Falcons: Live In-Game Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
The Atlanta Falcons host the Pittsburgh Steelers today inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons have yet another chance to take control of a down-year in the NFC South. For the Falcons, who come in at 5-7, they find themselves occupying second place in the NFC South and just a half-game behind the leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Big Opportunity Intercepted by Steelers in Loss
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are shaking their heads after a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons offense started off extremely flat, and Atlanta could not push very far into Steelers territory. The run game was abandoned and Marcus Mariota could not find a rhythm in the pass game.
Clayton News Daily
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
Clayton News Daily
Steelers use run game, field goals to fend off Falcons
Matthew Wright kicked four field goals, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown pass and the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the host Atlanta Falcons 19-16 on Sunday. Pickett was 16 of 28 for 197 yards and didn't commit a turnover for the fourth straight game after tossing eight interceptions in his first five games. Pittsburgh (5-7) sealed the game with Minkah Fitzpatrick's interception of Marcus Mariota with 35 seconds left.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Might Not Part Ways in 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. The relationship between Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers might not be coming to an end after this season, after all. Just a few months after the two sides mutually began the process of parting ways, only for Garoppolo to find his way back on the field in place of the injured Trey Lance, both the team and the quarterback are open to him returning to San Francisco in 2023, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Although there remains ample time for a decision to be made, a scenario that would keep Garoppolo with the Niners is not off the table, per Rapoport.
Clayton News Daily
Lions win fourth in five games by romping past Jaguars
Jared Goff passed for 340 yards, including two touchdown strikes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, as the host Detroit Lions won for the fourth time in five games by romping past the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 on Sunday. Goff completed 31 of 41 pass attempts. St. Brown caught 11 passes for 114...
Comments / 0