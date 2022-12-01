View the original article to see embedded media. The relationship between Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers might not be coming to an end after this season, after all. Just a few months after the two sides mutually began the process of parting ways, only for Garoppolo to find his way back on the field in place of the injured Trey Lance, both the team and the quarterback are open to him returning to San Francisco in 2023, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Although there remains ample time for a decision to be made, a scenario that would keep Garoppolo with the Niners is not off the table, per Rapoport.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO