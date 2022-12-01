Read full article on original website
Dylan Hair leads Blair Oaks past Lamar to win Missouri Class 2 championship
By Brock Nelson | Photos by David Smith COLUMBIA – Dylan Hair capped off his record-setting high school career with another signature performance on Friday. In a season where the Blair Oaks standout senior quarterback amassed more than 4,000 yards, Hair wrote an unforgettable final chapter, ...
High-scoring Blair Oaks, Lamar to meet in Missouri Class 2 title game
By Cody Thorn Two high-scoring offenses will clash for a state championship at Faurot Field in a rematch from 10 years. Back in 2012, Lamar and Blair Oaks both had offenses that could pile up points and the same is true this year. The Tigers average 48 points per game, while the Falcons have scored ...
Finalists for Driskell Coach Of The Year award announced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Simeone Awards throughout its existence have awarded the best high school football athletes in the Kansas City area. But the coaches also get some recognition too during these awards. The finalists for the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award, named after the former...
Missouri high school football scores: Live updates, live streams - State Finals
Get the latest Missouri high school football scores on SBLive as the MSHSAA state champions are crowned
Why Missouri does not want to play Kansas
A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.
ALL ABOARD: "Snowball Express" departs Kansas City International Airport
Partly cloudy to mostly clear to start Sunday with temperatures back in the middle 20s. After sunrise temperatures will quickly climb into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. The soccer capital of America braved some frigid temperatures Saturday morning to cheer on Team USA. Blue Springs neighborhood light...
Mizzou coach, Eliah Drinkwitz responds to report saying they don’t want to play KU in Liberty Bowl
COLUMBIA, Mo. — With both Mizzou and Kansas’ football teams finishing their seasons at 6-6, there is prime opportunity for both squads to play each other in the Liberty Bowl. Although, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Tigers were not willing to play the Jayhawks in the bowl game. That is […]
Eli Drinkwitz fires back at report about Mizzou avoiding bowl matchup with Kansas
Eli Drinkwitz went to great heights Friday to respond to a report about Mizzou’s postseason preferences. College football insider Brett McMurphy reported Friday that Missouri did not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl:. Missouri didn’t want to play Kansas, so the matchup will not happen, industry sources...
A Chiefs DE Wears Cleats On Sunday Promoting Service Program For Dogs
Our Kansas City Chiefs will be trying to avenge a loss last year in the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals. There also will be something else on the field you may want to take a closer look at. That would Defensive End George Karlaftis. This is what he will be doing, and you will want to look at his cleats.
Fishing trip pit stop ends in $50,000 lottery win in Grandview
One Missouri Lottery player has a lot more cash to spend for the holiday season after a pit stop during a recent fishing trip.
MARSHALL FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED OUT TO FIRE AT CORNER OF MORGAN AND MIAMI IN MARSHALL
The Marshall Fire Department was called out to the corner of Morgan and Miami in Marshall at 7:48 on Saturday, December 2, 2022 for a structure fire. As of 8:30 a.m., firefighters were still on the scene. KMMO will update information on this story as information becomes available.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
The First of Two Holiday Trains Will Be In Kansas City Sunday
The first of two Holiday themed trains from major freight railroads will arrive in Kansas City at Union Station on Sunday, December 4. Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train is back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money and awareness for food insecurity issues.
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week
(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
Lafayette County crash seriously injures three
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – An accident in Lafayette County seriously injured three people Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident on Highway FF at Highway 0 occurred as a vehicle driven by Kenneth Osborn, 82, of Marshall, entered the path of another vehicle driven by Jason Kniffen, 71, of Odessa. Kniffen's vehicle struck the driver's side of Osborn's.
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting
Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
