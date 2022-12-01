ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, MO

Finalists for Driskell Coach Of The Year award announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Simeone Awards throughout its existence have awarded the best high school football athletes in the Kansas City area. But the coaches also get some recognition too during these awards. The finalists for the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award, named after the former...
Why Missouri does not want to play Kansas

A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.
ALL ABOARD: "Snowball Express" departs Kansas City International Airport

Partly cloudy to mostly clear to start Sunday with temperatures back in the middle 20s. After sunrise temperatures will quickly climb into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. The soccer capital of America braved some frigid temperatures Saturday morning to cheer on Team USA. Blue Springs neighborhood light...
MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week

(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting

Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
