ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Man found stabbed to death near Las Vegas dumpster

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found stabbed to death near a dumpster early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said officers were called to the an alley at 1300 Sombrero Drive, near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway, around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Police found an unresponsive man with apparent stab wounds near a dumpster in the area. He was pronounced dead on scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Boulder City police investigate hit-and-run crash Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police in Boulder City and Nevada State Police investigated a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. According to BCPD, the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on US 95/mile marker 43 in Boulder City. Police said they believe a “maroon-colored semi truck hit a bicyclist and left the...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man arrested after accused of killing neighbor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of killing his neighbor on Friday night. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 7:19 p.m. Friday, officers received a call from a citizen stating their neighbor had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Construction underway on new Las Vegas Farm Basket location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is underway on the expansion of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. In a Facebook post, Dapper Companies said the new location will “be opening soon” at Winterwood Pavilion, located near Sahara and Nellis in the east valley. Although they do not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter hosting free pet vaccine, microchip event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter will host a free pet vaccine and microchip event next week. According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has partnered with nonprofit Petco Love to host a free vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12. The group says the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Annual holiday house lights up for season in Boulder City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A home that was previously a winner of the television show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” is once again dazzling for the holiday season. Located in Boulder City, owner Dale Ryan has decked out his home for the past 19 Decembers. Ryan says...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas again named ‘most sinful city in America’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In its annual study of the “most sinful cities in America,” website WalletHub found Las Vegas once again takes the top spot. According to WalletHub, in order to determine which cities in the United States are “most sinful,” the website says it compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas housing market shows slowing since May, report finds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For nearly 2 years, the housing market in Southern Nevada continued to break records month after month. However, for most of 2022, the market has cooled down thanks to soaring interest rates. According to Las Vegas Realtors (LVR), the average price of homes sold in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance. “It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Anthem Country Club expected to save 30,000,000 gallons of water a year with new changes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anthem Country Club just replaced all 18 greens and fairways. That effort is expected to save around 30,000,000 gallons of water a year. “We would not have undertaken the totality of our greens and fairways renovation project were it not for the ongoing water drought conditions in Southern Nevada and throughout the Western United States,” said Shelley Caiazzo, General Manager of Anthem Country Club.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Aerosmith cancels 2nd Las Vegas show due to Steven Tyler’s illness

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock band Aerosmith on Sunday announced that it would be canceling a second Las Vegas performance as front man Steven Tyler recovers from an illness. The group initially canceled its performance on Friday, Dec. 2. In announcing that cancellation, the group had advised that Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday nights Las Vegas show.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz to meet in exhibition in Las Vegas in March

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will resume their rivalry for the ages in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on March 5. Nadal, who is 36, owns a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles, including two in 2022 at the Australian Open in January and French Open in June, while Alcaraz, 19, claimed his first major trophy at the U.S. Open in September.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy