LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In its annual study of the “most sinful cities in America,” website WalletHub found Las Vegas once again takes the top spot. According to WalletHub, in order to determine which cities in the United States are “most sinful,” the website says it compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO