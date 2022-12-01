Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Pettis County Accident
Two people from Versailles were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 Chevy HHR, driven by 18-year-old Rachel I. Nolting of Versailles, was on Highway V, west of M Highway around 5:45 p.m., Friday, when she swerved to avoid another vehicle and traveled off the roadway and struck a fence.
mykdkd.com
Car Chase Ends in Clinton with Four Arrested
On the evening of December 01, 2022, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg, Missouri. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to...
KYTV
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of 54-year-old Drew Fairchild on Friday night. Court documents say 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury. Around 7:30 p.m. Friday,...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 18-year-old Brianna Anderson traveled off the the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side striking a utility pole. The vehicle overturned and caught fire coming to rest on its top.
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man was charged with three driving while intoxicated felonies after a crash on Friday left one person dead and two more injured. Miles Aldrich, 32, is charged with DWI involving the death of another and two counts of DWI causing serious injury. He is being held without bond at The post Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Driver hospitalized after vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A vehicle collision injured a Stover resident, early Saturday. Highway Patrol says Justin Schultz, 38, was south on Route 135, north of Blackberry Patch Road in Morgan County as another vehicle entered the roadway. Schultz's vehicle was hit. He received transportation to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
One Killed, Three Injured in Niangua Bridge Crash
One person was killed and three people were injured in a three-car collision that occurred Friday night in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2009 Volkswagen GTI, driven by 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich of Camdenton, was on Missouri 5 on the Niangua Bridge just after 7 p.m., when he swerved to avoid a northbound 2010 Cadillac CTS, driven by 55-year-old Donna K. Hunt of Union. The front left of the VW struck the rear of the Cadillac. The front of a southbound 2008 Yamaha MC, driven by 54-year-old Drew E. Fairchild of Camdenton, struck the right side of the Cadillac. The Yamaha and Cadillac ran off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier. The VW traveled off the left side, hit the concrete barrier and returned to the roadway.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 5, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of December 4th, Officers were dispatched to the Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 East 14th Street, in reference to an assault. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Dakota E. Marek. Marek stated he had been jumped by several people in the 1200 block of South Washington Avenue. Marek's cell phone was stolen, which he valued at $300.00. About four hours later, Officers were called to the same block for a report of a burglary. Officers were informed that property damage had occurred to a vehicle. Officers gathered information about the incident and documented it in the report. No arrests have been made at this time.
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting Monday night in the 2000 block of Newton Drive in northern Columbia. At least 10 police officers were at the scene. One officer told an ABC17 News reporter that one person had been shot. CPD told ABC17 that there is no threat to the The post Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
SPD Officer Attacked by Dogs After Responding to Incident on South Washington
On Monday around 11 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a report of an active shooter at 1204 South Washington. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence, then made contact with those inside the house. They were asked to step outside so the scene could be secured. As they exited...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/5)
Stolen trailer – 11500 blk NW Hwy 7 / report taken. Stolen vehicle – 10500 blk SE Hwy 7 / report taken. Citations issued to Eric Harmon, Warrensburg for Failure to Display Front License Plate & Driving While Suspended. November 29, 2022 0600 a.m. – November 30, 2022...
Wrong-way Driver Arrested for DWI
On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., Pettis County Joint Communications received information from Benton County of a wrong-way driver headed north on US 65 in the southbound lanes at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. A Benton County Deputy was following the vehicle in the appropriate lane of...
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Wellington woman and Lexington woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 57-year-old Penny Schumaker of Wellington, turned on to Highway FF and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Kaylee Davis of Lexington. Davis’ vehicle then struck the vehicle driven by Schumaker.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Resident Arrested in Holt County on Outstanding Warrant Sunday
A Kansas City, MO resident was arrested Sunday at 9:41 AM in Holt County on an outstanding warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Alexandra M. Hammon for an outstanding Clay County probation violation warrant. She was also cited for driving while suspended and failed to display valid plates.
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
kjluradio.com
One person arrested after multi-agency police chase through Boone County
Multiple law enforcement agencies work together to catch a driver involved in a vehicle pursuit in Boone County. The Columbia Police Department responded to a driver leaving the scene of a crash in Columbia early Sunday morning. They were able to provide a vehicle description to neighboring agencies. Shortly before...
lakeexpo.com
Medical Examiner Says Lake Area Attorney Found Dead In His Vehicle Committed Suicide
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The final autopsy results have been received by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigators regarding the death investigation of local attorney Brian Byrd. Based on the autopsy of Byrd’s body, the medical examiner from Southwest Forensics in Springfield, Mo. determined Byrd’s cause of death...
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 1