kjluradio.com
One person arrested after multi-agency police chase through Boone County
Multiple law enforcement agencies work together to catch a driver involved in a vehicle pursuit in Boone County. The Columbia Police Department responded to a driver leaving the scene of a crash in Columbia early Sunday morning. They were able to provide a vehicle description to neighboring agencies. Shortly before...
krcgtv.com
Firearms, homemade explosives and meth recovered in Pettis County
Two firearms, four homemade explosive devices and methamphetamine were recovered as a search warrant was served in Pettis County Friday morning. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, at 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora, Missouri, located in the 30,000 block of Highway M.
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man arrested with illegal weapons, homemade bombs & meth
Law enforcement from various mid-Missouri agencies serve a warrant in Pettis County related to an investigation into stolen firearms. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports it was Friday morning, around 9:30 a.m., when deputies along with investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the home of Jeffrey Friedley, 38. Friedley’s home is located in the 30000 block of Highway M just south of Sedalia.
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 2, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Sydney G. Pettigrew of California at 2:34 a.m. Friday in Cooper County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated and being a minor visibly intoxicated. Pettigrew was taken to the Cooper County Detention Center, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State...
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was searching for someone in eastern Columbia on Friday morning near South Field Drive. A sheriff’s office spokesman told ABC17 News that a deputy saw someone in the area who was believed to be a resident with six active Boone County warrants for failure to appear on The post Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR HARASSMENT
A Sedalia man was charged with felony harassment in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Sedalia Police Officer was dispatched to 102 East Tenth Street to a report of 30-year-old Seth Farr trespassing. Farr had already been arrested for trespassing on the property on November, 24 2022.
Mora Resident Faces Weapons Charges
On Friday, Dec. 2, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, Mora, in the 30000 block of Highway M.
O’Donnell Located Safe Out of State
UPDATE: Ms. O’Donnell has been located and is safe. She was located with a friend in another state. "We greatly appreciate all the tips and help with the investigation," Sedalia Police said in a statement released Friday just before 4 p.m.. On Nov. 30 at approximately 7 p.m., Sedalia...
KYTV
Camdenton Man Dead in Multi Car Crash
A man from Camdenton is dead after a motorcycle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that around 7:30 Friday night... 54-year-old Drew Fairchild was driving his motorcycle on Missouri State Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge when a car swerved to avoid hitting him. Miles Aldrich ended up hitting the back of Fairchild’s motorcycle and went across the road into a concrete barrier before hitting another car with two people inside. That car then spun into the middle of the road, where Fairchild hit it with his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of that car, Craig and Donna Hunt of Union, Missouri, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Miles Aldrich was taken to jail after being looked at by E-M-Ts.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
One dead after train hits car near on passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon
STURGEON, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead after a Norfolk Southern train struck a vehicle late Saturday night, officials say. The crash happened at North Jennings and East Keil Road just east of Sturgeon just after 11 p.m. The railroad crossing where the crash happened is considered a passive graded crossing, where there is a stop The post One dead after train hits car near on passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
English found guilty in 2019 murder of Columbia man
LEBANON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County man accused of the 2019 killing of Aaron Brantley was found guilty of murder and other charges on Friday. Christopher English, 45, was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed-criminal action and the abandonment of a corpse. A sentencing hearing is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The The post English found guilty in 2019 murder of Columbia man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for property damage in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence where a victim stated that Jacob Brush had allegedly thrown a liquor bottle through a window of the victim’s work truck. It was also stated that Brush had thrown an object through the victim’s personal car window.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man arrested in Callaway County with camper stolen from Jefferson City
An Illinois man is arrested in Callaway County with a camper he’d stolen from Jefferson City. Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, was taken into custody last week following an investigation north of Steedman. He’s facing six charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and burglary tools, vehicle tampering, and tampering with physical evidence.
kjluradio.com
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA DOWNTOWN STREET AND ALLEY CLOSURES SCHEDULED FOR CHRISTMAS PARADE
The City of Sedalia is scheduled to close several streets and alleys for the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 3. The parade route starts at 7th Street and S. Ohio Avenue and proceeds north on Ohio Avenue...
kmmo.com
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY SEARCHING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 29-year-old Paris Cheyenne Hill is wanted for Missouri and Kansas probation violation. Meyer is five-feet-four and 150 pounds. Anyone with information...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City employee arrested for making threats against coworkers before retirement
A Jefferson City man is arrested for making threats against some of his co-workers. Gilberto Gomez was charged Thursday with second-degree making a terrorist threat. According to court documents, Gomez, who is scheduled to retire this month, had been making comments at work for the past several months about his intention to shoot several employees at the facility. Two witnesses approached management last Friday about Gomez making comments about shooting elderly co-workers who he allegedly said didn’t need to be working.
kjluradio.com
One person facing DWI charge after head-on crash in Benton County
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Skinner, 39, of Osceloa, was driving on Highway 65, just north of Warsaw, on Friday afternoon, when she traveled into the path of an oncoming car, causing the two vehicles to collide head on.
