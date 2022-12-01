Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
WDBJ7.com
Businesses in downtown Danville participate in window decorating contest
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in downtown Danville are competing against each other in the River District Association’s Window Decorating Contest. The competition began on November 25. Residents are asked to vote for the business they think has the best decorations. Tonight is the last night to vote. “It...
WDBJ7.com
Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
WDBJ7.com
Infinity Acres Ranch enabling adults with disabilities through animal-assisted learning
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Infinity Acres Ranch is a nonprofit that specializes in helping adults with special needs through its ENABLE program. Rick and Laura Steere started the program in 2012 after realizing there were no day support programs for adults in the area for their son. “ENABLE stands...
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
wfxrtv.com
A single mom of four has a new home for the holidays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The season of giving is just getting started and gifts are the talk of the town, but one family is in for a special treat. The Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County will be dedicating a newly built home to a local family on Dec. 10. The house will go to a single mom with four children.
chathamstartribune.com
Johnson of God's Pit Crew named Citizen of the Year
Randy Johnson of God's Pit Crew was named the Danville Kiwanis Citizen of the Year at a ceremony Dec. 1 at the Danville Golf Club. Johnson is the founder of God's Pit Crew, a volunteer organization dedicated to helping those in the aftermath of natural disasters in states as far flung as Florida and Texas.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell native reconnects with care giving
Recently the Chamber was able to visit with a new member, Hendlee Home Health, owned by Sonya Henderson. A Caswell native, Sonya, owns and operates Hendlee Home Health in Reidsville and is expanding into Caswell County. Getting back involved in this rural area where she grew up is important to her. Sonya has spent time working with community groups, older youth, and the American Heart Association. She is committed to helping youth plug into the community. In fact, she mentors her niece regularly and has been assisting her develop entrepreneurial skills by attending events where she can provide face painting services.
Lynchburg, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lynchburg. The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00. The Kettle Run High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on December 03, 2022, 14:00:00.
altavistajournal.com
Blair Construction selected to build new Clarksville Elementary School
Mecklenburg County Public Schools has selected Gretna-based Blair Construction, Inc. to build the new Clarksville Elementary School, Blair Construction President Tim Clark and the Mecklenburg County School Board announced in early November. For the $29.5 million project, Blair will renovate and raze portions of the current school building — built...
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
WDBJ7.com
Former Lou’s Antiques building in Danville will soon be demolished and redeveloped
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Industrial Development Authority is in the process of redeveloping the former Lou’s Antiques building on Main Street. The building will soon be demolished due to foundational damage and having no historic ties to the River District. “It just sticks out as this out-of-place...
WSLS
Quiet and cool through Monday, but we’re tracking when showers return
ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front was the big weather-maker Saturday as it sent rain and strong breezes our way. The front is now east of the region and high pressure is replacing it from the west. That means sunnier, but also cooler weather for your Sunday. We’re forecasting...
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
WSET
Fire destroys Campbell Co. home
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of crews from Campbell County, Concord and Rustburg fire departments worked to get a blaze under control at a house in Campbell County early Friday morning. According to authorities, the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Clover Lane. No...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Firefighters extinguish car fire Friday night
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says they were called out to an apartment complex in the town of Bedford for a vehicle fire. Firefighters say they responded at 9:38 p.m. on Friday night to find the fire in the small engine compartment. They say the fire was extinguished quickly and there were no injuries.
Craigslist killing case comes down to jury's choice: 1st or 2nd degree murder?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The prosecution went first in closing arguments Friday in the trial of Justin Merritt for first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Andy Banks, 39, in September 2020 after the two met near Village District, formerly Cameron Village, to discuss the sale of Banks' SUV. Banks' body was found several days later in Virginia, near Merritt's home.
WSLS
Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado
ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
Comments / 0