SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles had 21 points and eight rebounds for No. 7 Notre Dame, and UConn star Azzi Fudd was injured in a collision with a teammate as the Fighting Irish handed the third-ranked Huskies their first loss of the season, 74-60. Fudd, who came in averaging 24.0 points per game, exited in the final minute of the first quarter following a collision with teammate Aaliyah Edwards. She returned midway through the second period to play four minutes, but sat the rest of the day, going scoreless on two shots over 13 minutes. Maddy Westbeld added a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame. Lou Lopez Senechal led UConn with 21 points.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO