Fishtopher's sad expression moved hundreds of hearts, and thanks to social media, he now has a forever home. The New Jersey cat, who was rescued around a month ago, recently went viral on Twitter thanks to the particularly sad-looking expression on his face. A Twitter user shared a photo of the cat directly from PetFinder, where Fishtopher was listed for adoption, and the post soon racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO