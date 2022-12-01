In a recent survey from Ameriprise Financial, more than three out of four Americans (78 percent) said they have taken at least one step to build generational wealth, but what exactly constitutes “generational wealth” — and how can you achieve it? The most common answer (44 percent), according to survey respondents, is wealth in excess of $500,000 that’s passed down to loved ones. Depending on your financial situation, half a million dollars may or may not sound like a lot of money. But one thing...

