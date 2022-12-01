Read full article on original website
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
QC Rock Academy Hosting Battle Of The Bands This Saturday
The QC Rock Academy has been hosting an annual Battle of The Bands, and this Saturday is the next event. For over 10 years, the QC Rock Academy has not just been teaching kids how to play the instrument of their desire, but also how to perform solo and alongside others with their Rock 101 program.
ourquadcities.com
QC leaders hail new ‘beacon’ and ‘postcard’ for downtown Davenport
The $24-million Main Street Landing project for downtown Davenport was hailed Friday by community leaders as another iconic landmark that will help draw more visitors, businesses, residents and economic development. Davenport has been awarded $9,600,000 (from the Destination Iowa program) toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play....
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official
The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
KWQC
Play-by-play announcer inducted into Galesburg Athletic Hall of Fame
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - For over 25 years, Brad Bennewitz has been known as the radio voice of the Galesburg Silver Streaks’ athletic program. “Being a teacher full-time, you get to know the kids on a little different level by being around them all day,” Bennewitz said. “[I] kinda get to see their successes, and to know their personal stories and see how it all comes together, adds a little bit of joy to what we are doing.”
nrgmediadixon.com
Just Announced- Country Star Coming to Vibrant Arena at the Mark Next April
Morgan Wallen announced his 2023 tour on Thursday morning. Wallen will be appearing in concert at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Moline) on Friday, April 28th 2023. It’s Morgan Wallen with Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. Tickets will go on sale Friday December 9th at 2pm. Tickets are priced between...
Rock Island boys fall one point shy of 100 in win over Geneseo
Rock Island boys basketball lead 28-7 after the first quarter against Geneseo at home and went on to win 99-38 over the Maple Leafs.
Bring Back ‘Fun’ for This Weekend’s QC Toy Show in Davenport, Iowa
The QC Toy Show is back this weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds. Remember when kids played with toys? I miss those days, don't you? Using your imagination to kill boredom is a skill this generation has lost, unfortunately. I used to spend hours a day with my wrestling figurines or Hot Wheels. Those were the days.
Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend
If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?
Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
How a Puppet Metal Band and Illinois Brewery Came Together for an Amazing Beer Release
Wake Brewing & Throwing Goats celebrate the 4th annual release of the seasonal nordic stout, Krampusblüd. Charlie Cole, from Blue Cat Brewing Co, and I got the collaborators in-studio to talk about the upcoming release this Friday at Wake in Rock Island. There's a LOT to unpack here and...
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Is Opening New Location
If you want tacos and margaritas but somebody else in the family is craving pancakes and eggs what do you do? Stop at one place and then go to another. Seems inconvenient. For many in the Quad Cities, they simply go to D'Lua. And now, more of the Quad Cities...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
aroundptown.com
Light Up The Park Hours Extended
Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate
UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
wvik.org
Rare Stone Donated to Buffalo Bill Museum Worth $156,000
A 5,200 carat, $156,000 Cody Stone was donated to the Buffalo Bill Museum. The stone came from a gold mine in Arizona once owned by Buffalo Bill Cody who spent some of his childhood in LeClaire. Jackie Lee discovered the stone in 2010. "I mined the milky quartz ore with...
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
KCJJ
More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal
Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
Get Your 2023 Car Calendar From Goose This Saturday!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed. This Saturday (December 3rd), come out to Sport Truck Specialties in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
97X
