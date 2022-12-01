Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
Motley Fool
Why Nio Stock Exploded This Week
The Chinese government eased some zero-COVID restrictions, fueling hopes of the economy's reopening. Nio delivered a record number of vehicles last month and already expects a bigger December. The company's CEO also has big plans for the company going forward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Veeva dominates an evergreen niche of the CRM market. Fortinet is a leader in the recession-resistant cybersecurity market. Airbnb’s business model is built to withstand economic downturns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Up to 46% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
Analysts expect these supercharged income stocks, with yields of 7.7% and 9.3%, to handily outperform in 2023.
Elon Musk just accused the Fed of ‘massively amplifying’ the risk of a severe recession
The Tesla and Twitter CEO has suffered major stock dips this year, but there’s little chance of a Fed pivot.
Think That Apple Stock Could Tank? Here’s How To Profit
I have never been an outright Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report bear. At most, I advocated for trimming the position in August 2020 and thought that investors might want to consider locking in some profits in December 2021. But this is not to say that I do not...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
NASDAQ
3 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth
Fast-growing stocks were the driving force behind the market's 13-year climb following the Great Recession. Tech stocks, in particular, were the high-octane fuel that soared. Where the Nasdaq Composite index returned nearly 900% over that time frame, or more than twice what the S&P 500 did during those years, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index returned 1,250%.
Business Insider
Here's why the inverted yield curve isn't as bad for the stock market as many fear, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Stocks could perform well despite an inverted yield curve, Leuthold's Jim Paulsen said. Paulsen noted that previous inversions saw a gain in the S&P 500 over the following years five out of nine times. The S&P 500 may also have already discounted future headwinds, making losses from here minimal. The...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?
Buffett's Apple position makes him a prominent tech investor. Bank of America has replaced Wells Fargo as Buffett's favorite bank stock. Buffett continues to drill for gains in Chevron stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Surge As Powell Points To Smaller Rate Hikes
Stocks finished firmly higher Wednesday following a dovish address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that hinted at smaller near-term rate hikes amid what he called a ' highly uncertain' inflation path. In prepared remarks for a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Powell noted that the pace of...
Motley Fool
Smart Investors Should Buy These 3 Stocks, Down Between 46% and 73%, Heading Into 2023
Apple uses its robust free cash flow to reward shareholders. Nvidia's business diversification helps insulate it from cyclical declines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns
The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
Japan's ZOZO founder Maezawa: to make ‘big announcement’ about space after meeting Elon Musk - tweet
TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japanese billionare Yusaku Maezawa, after meeting with Elon Musk, said on his tweeter on Monday he planned to make a "big announcement" related to space on Friday morning in Japan.
Wall Street’s top stock strategist says there’s a hidden story to inflation—and investors could get a rude awakening
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says "inflation is what drove profits higher," and warns that as it falls, corporate margins and stocks will go with it.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Stock Upgraded On Long-Term Position
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
