ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Exploded This Week

The Chinese government eased some zero-COVID restrictions, fueling hopes of the economy's reopening. Nio delivered a record number of vehicles last month and already expects a bigger December. The company's CEO also has big plans for the company going forward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Veeva dominates an evergreen niche of the CRM market. Fortinet is a leader in the recession-resistant cybersecurity market. Airbnb’s business model is built to withstand economic downturns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
The Apple Maven

Think That Apple Stock Could Tank? Here’s How To Profit

I have never been an outright Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report bear. At most, I advocated for trimming the position in August 2020 and thought that investors might want to consider locking in some profits in December 2021. But this is not to say that I do not...
NASDAQ

3 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth

Fast-growing stocks were the driving force behind the market's 13-year climb following the Great Recession. Tech stocks, in particular, were the high-octane fuel that soared. Where the Nasdaq Composite index returned nearly 900% over that time frame, or more than twice what the S&P 500 did during those years, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index returned 1,250%.
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

Buffett's Apple position makes him a prominent tech investor. Bank of America has replaced Wells Fargo as Buffett's favorite bank stock. Buffett continues to drill for gains in Chevron stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

Smart Investors Should Buy These 3 Stocks, Down Between 46% and 73%, Heading Into 2023

Apple uses its robust free cash flow to reward shareholders. Nvidia's business diversification helps insulate it from cyclical declines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
insideevs.com

Tesla's Stock Upgraded On Long-Term Position

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy