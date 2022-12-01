Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
How to enable or disable Automatically Update Offline Maps in Windows 11
For the native Maps app of Windows 11/10, you can download offline maps for a country or a region and then use those maps for directions and search for places. And, there is a built-in setting that helps to automatically update the downloaded maps when the device is on Wi-Fi and not on a metered connection. But, if you don’t want that, you can turn off or disable the Automatically update Offline Maps feature in Windows 11/10. This can be done using the native options in Windows 11 that are included in this post. Later, you can also turn on or enable the setting to update offline maps automatically using the same options.
Digital Trends
How to download apps on an LG smart TV
An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
9to5Mac
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
The Verge
Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing
Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Wi-Fi Password From Mobile
Security experts suggest that Wi-Fi owners should periodically change their Wi-Fi passwords. It is backed up by the fact that the default passwords of many Wi-Fi owners are never updated leading them vulnerable to security threats. Updating the password is a great idea to secure your Wi-Fi from strangers. Not...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Bluetooth Devices Not Showing in Device Manager for Windows
There are plenty of uses for Bluetooth on your computer. You can connect your headphones, speaker, keyboard, or any other device. You can even share files with nearby devices. So, if Bluetooth is missing from Device Manager, you'll have a hard time managing your Bluetooth devices.
How to enable themed icons in Android 13
Google has a lot to offer with its Material You aesthetic in Android 13, and an interesting feature is themed icons. The feature turns icons monochrome, and then uses the same palette as the rest of the interface, making the home screen look that much more vibrant.
makeuseof.com
Google's "Unusual Traffic" Error: What It Means and How to Fix It
Error messages are a simple and convenient way to notify users that there is an issue with their device or software. You've probably encountered plenty of error messages over the years, but some are puzzling and difficult to bypass. Google's "unusual traffic from your computer network" is one of them. So what is it? And what can you do about it?
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Netflix App When It Stops Working in Windows
Watching Netflix with the Windows app will give you the best audio and video quality for your favorite movies and TV shows. As long as you have an internet speed of 15MB or higher, the right Netflix subscription plan, and a compatible device, there's nothing stopping you. That is, unless the Netflix app decides to stop working on your Windows computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Scan Documents Using Adobe Scan
Using a large scanner is no longer necessary if you have a smartphone with a decent camera. There's a wide variety of scanning apps available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that you can use for free.
makeuseof.com
How to Get Your Personal Festival Lineup From Spotify With Instafest
With everything being shared on social media, music streaming apps such as Spotify have been toeing the line between being a music app and a social media app. Nowadays, music taste isn't a personal thing anymore, and sharing your music taste is a part of socializing online.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Google Alerts in Your Job Search
Google Alerts is a powerful free tool that lets you stay on top of anything you want to know on the web. Whether it's a brand you want to know about, a topic you're interested in, or tracking a mention anywhere, Google Alerts keeps you in the loop and gives you notifications straight to your email inbox.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Turn a Video Into a GIF
There are a ton of benefits that come with learning how to turn a video into a GIF; the most noteworthy being the reduction in file size when compared to a video format.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Windows 11's Auto HDR Feature
Windows 11 offers Auto HDR, which has been the cause of great jubilation for some users. But for those unsure about what this means, what is Auto HDR, and why is it important?
How to Check Number of Users Connected to Wi-Fi
Taking proper care of our wireless network is essential these days. Besides taking care of the security of our network, one of the things to take care of is the number of users connected to our wireless network. Checking this will tell us whether there are any unwanted or unauthorized connections.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Game Captures App on Your Xbox One or Series X|S
Capturing gameplay on your Xbox has always been quick and easy, with Xbox controllers coming with various shortcuts and tricks to capture gameplay at the click of a button.
techaiapp.com
Meta Quest Pro Releases New Update Including Mixed Reality Screen Recordings
Meta Quest Pro’s first software update combines the elements of the real world and virtual reality by letting users record their mixed reality screens while using the app. Aside from this, there is also a background audio playback feature that will let users load a browser version of the streaming service in the headset, The Verge writes.
makeuseof.com
What Is GrapheneOS and Is it Better for Your Privacy?
Your phone's operating system manages how software and hardware work together. Most phones work on either Android or iOS. The former is dominant because users have more control over customization and with that comes more choices—whether it be hardware or software. It also helps that the core of Android is open-source, allowing developers to create custom flavors of the operating system they love. GrapheneOS is one such flavor.
makeuseof.com
How to Remove the OneDrive Icon From File Explorer in Windows 11
The OneDrive cloud storage client comes pre-installed on your Windows 11 computer. By default, you'll notice a OneDrive shortcut in the left pane of File Explorer, allowing quick access to your OneDrive files and folders.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Notion Integrations to Add to Your Setup
Notion may be an incredibly useful note-taking software platform, but that doesn't mean that it's perfect on its own. Notion can't do everything, but having to open new programs and log in to multiple accounts can be a pain all of its own.
