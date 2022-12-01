For the native Maps app of Windows 11/10, you can download offline maps for a country or a region and then use those maps for directions and search for places. And, there is a built-in setting that helps to automatically update the downloaded maps when the device is on Wi-Fi and not on a metered connection. But, if you don’t want that, you can turn off or disable the Automatically update Offline Maps feature in Windows 11/10. This can be done using the native options in Windows 11 that are included in this post. Later, you can also turn on or enable the setting to update offline maps automatically using the same options.

