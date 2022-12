CADDO PARISH (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Meeting Santa can be tricky. But thanks to the Shreve Memorial Library, he’ll be making appearances at several branches from December 2 through December 22, 2022. It’s going to be a terrific opportunity to bring your wish list and cameras. Plus, there will be so much more! Storytime for children, crafts for adults and even make reindeer food.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO