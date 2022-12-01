Read full article on original website
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
technewstoday.com
How to Block Emails on Gmail
Alongside personal use, Gmail has proved to be beneficial for many businesses. From sending mass emails to periodic newsletters, it isn’t unlikely for users to get spammed with an inbox full of emails. Gmail provides limited storage space of 15GB, so you would want to block senders that send emails you do not wish to view.
makeuseof.com
How to Spot a Fake Android App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a great operating system, but like all things in life, it has its share of problems. One of the biggest issues that Android users face is the proliferation of fake apps. These apps are designed to look like the real thing, but they are actually malware that can steal your data or even damage your phone. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to spot a fake Android app and avoid downloading it to your device.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Story or Picture?
You are trying to be sneaky by taking a screenshot of your friend’s story or image post on Facebook. But what if they get a notification when you take that snap? This is a fairly common worry most social media users have. With two billion+ users, Facebook is one...
The Verge
Now 1Password remembers sites that use third-party accounts like Google or Facebook to log in
Password management provider 1Password just launched its new “sign-in with” feature that automatically saves and fills logins using third-party credentials. 1Password thus is now able to give customers an option to sign in to sites or apps that require, say, their Google, Apple, GitHub, or Facebook credentials with just one click.
Google’s Messages app sounds different now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the last couple of months, we have seen Google make several changes to the way its Messages app works. The app comes preloaded on all Pixel phones and is also a popular default messaging app on several third-party Android brands. The app recently gained a new icon and now, Google has changed the chimes when you send and receive a message.
makeuseof.com
How to Remove the OneDrive Icon From File Explorer in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OneDrive cloud storage client comes pre-installed on your Windows 11 computer. By default, you'll notice a OneDrive shortcut in the left pane of File Explorer, allowing quick access to your OneDrive files and folders.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Online Communities and Websites for Cyclists
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cycling is a great way to help you get into shape and take care of your overall health. Kick-starting your fitness journey can be challenging, especially if you’re starting an activity you’re unfamiliar with.
9to5Mac
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
makeuseof.com
How to Limit Your Time on Facebook
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're getting concerned about how much time you are spending on Facebook, you're not alone. Social media has a bad name for being a "time-waster", but it doesn't have to be that way.
Android Authority
How to check in on Facebook
Leave a trail of digital breadcrumbs for your friends to follow. Some Facebook users like to share everything, including where they have been and where they currently are. This is called ‘checking in,’ and by giving Facebook access to your current location via your phone or computer, your location can be plastered all over your Facebook page on a map for all to see. It’s a private investigator’s dream. Who needs to go knocking on doors to find someone when you can just watch their real-time movements updating on their Facebook page? Here’s how to check in on Facebook.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Dimmed Secure Desktop for UAC Prompt on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows has a bunch of features that you don’t really need, especially if you are a more advanced user. One of these is the dimmed secure desktop, which (as the name suggests) dims the desktop when changes are about to be made to your system.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Netflix App When It Stops Working in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Watching Netflix with the Windows app will give you the best audio and video quality for your favorite movies and TV shows. As long as you have an internet speed of 15MB or higher, the right Netflix subscription plan, and a compatible device, there’s nothing stopping you. That is, unless the Netflix app decides to stop working on your Windows computer.
