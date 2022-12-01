ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Vols record 20th consecutive home win versus McNeese State

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
No. 13 Tennessee (6-1) recorded its fifth consecutive win, defeating McNeese State (2-6), 76-40, Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The win is Tennessee’s 20th consecutive victory at home.

The Vols led, 30-14, at halftime.

Four players scored 10-plus points for the Vols.

Santiago Vesovi led Tennessee with 16 points, while totaling five rebounds and three assists. Julian Phillips recorded 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Olivier Nkamhoua added 11 points and six rebounds, while Tyreke Key scored 10.

The Vols held McNeese State to 16 field goals. Jonas Aidoo recorded five blocked shots for Tennessee.

Christian Shumate and Trae English scored eight points each to lead the Cowboys against Tennessee.

