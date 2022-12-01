ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ

2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022

Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
msn.com

7 Best Oil Stocks to Buy for Exposure to Crude Prices

With the global economic recovery from the pandemic and oil-market disruption from the Russia-Ukraine war, the energy sector has been the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 for two years. This year, the sector is up more than 65% while every other one is in the red. While oil prices...
msn.com

Dow Drops Nearly 200 Points But Market Volatility Eases

US stocks closed mixed on Thursday as a drop in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares weighed on the Dow Jones index. Salesforce shares tumbled around 8.3% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 financial results and said Bret Taylor will step down as vice chair and co-CEO. Traders also digested...
kitco.com

Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone (BX.N) limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of November jobs report

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as investors await the monthly jobs report for November, which would provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's path of monetary tightening.
tipranks.com

2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefore, the figures have sown renewed fears amongst investors worn out by 2022’s bear that another 75-basis-point rate hike – rather than a more moderate 50-basis-point increase – is in the cards.
TheStreet

Ring, Ring: Have a Look at Cellphone-Tower REITs

Cellphone usage continues to soar, with people deploying them for everything from watching movies to investing. For mobile phones to work -- you’ve probably endured dropped calls from time to time -- telecommunications carriers such as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile need to have antennas on cellphone towers. The antennas enable customers to make calls and view content.

