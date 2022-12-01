Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson rusty but Browns beat lowly Texans
Propelled by three non-offensive touchdowns, the Cleveland Browns overcame a rusty effort from Deshaun Watson in his anticipated return to defeat the Houston Texans 27-14 on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Watson was making his first start in 700 days after sitting out the 2021 season prior to serving an 11-game...
A Letter Sheds Light on Why the NFL Settled With Deshaun Watson
On Sunday afternoon, DeShaun Watson will play in a regular-season game for the first time since more than two dozen massage therapists publicly shared accounts of sexual harrassment and assault by the Browns quarterback. The return will take place at the home stadium of the Texans, a team that over the summer reached settlements with 30 women who had either filed lawsuits or were close to doing so, saying Watson’s former employer had enabled predatory behavior. To date, Watson has denied all allegations and, most recently, insisted on answering “only football questions” at his obligatory media availability.
Steelers vs. Falcons GAMEDAY Preview: Bigger Role For Drake London?
The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) are still in the hunt for the NFC South title. They are entering their Week 13 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) second in the division, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a 0.5 game.
NFL playoff picture: Cincinnati Bengals among 8-4 teams in the hunt for AFC spots
The Cincinnati Bengals moved back into a tie with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead Sunday with their 27-24 win against Kansas City after Baltimore rallied earlier past the Denver Broncos for a 10-9 win. The Chiefs' loss makes the Buffalo Bills the No. 1 seed in the AFC. ...
MNF: Saints and Buccaneers Player Prop Bets
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) host the New Orleans Saints (4-8) in what should be a great Monday Night Football game between the NFC South rivals. The game is expected to be low-scoring, with the total being set at only 40.5 at SI Sportsbook. Accordingly, we are looking at a few under props for this matchup which feature Tom Brady. The Buccaneers are favored by 3.5 in this game and sit on top of the NFC South, but they do not have a winning record, and they are averaging only 18.2 points per game (bottom-six in the NFL). I expect this one to be more of a defensive showdown, with Tampa Bay’s run game being featured when possible.
Tyler Huntley leads game-winning drive for Ravens vs. Broncos
Tyler Huntley relieved an injured Lamar Jackson and scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining as the host Baltimore Ravens rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens (8-4) escaped with a dramatic win after Jackson was injured while being sacked...
