The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) host the New Orleans Saints (4-8) in what should be a great Monday Night Football game between the NFC South rivals. The game is expected to be low-scoring, with the total being set at only 40.5 at SI Sportsbook. Accordingly, we are looking at a few under props for this matchup which feature Tom Brady. The Buccaneers are favored by 3.5 in this game and sit on top of the NFC South, but they do not have a winning record, and they are averaging only 18.2 points per game (bottom-six in the NFL). I expect this one to be more of a defensive showdown, with Tampa Bay’s run game being featured when possible.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO