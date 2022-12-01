ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Albany Herald

Deshaun Watson rusty but Browns beat lowly Texans

Propelled by three non-offensive touchdowns, the Cleveland Browns overcame a rusty effort from Deshaun Watson in his anticipated return to defeat the Houston Texans 27-14 on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Watson was making his first start in 700 days after sitting out the 2021 season prior to serving an 11-game...
CLEVELAND, OH
Albany Herald

A Letter Sheds Light on Why the NFL Settled With Deshaun Watson

On Sunday afternoon, DeShaun Watson will play in a regular-season game for the first time since more than two dozen massage therapists publicly shared accounts of sexual harrassment and assault by the Browns quarterback. The return will take place at the home stadium of the Texans, a team that over the summer reached settlements with 30 women who had either filed lawsuits or were close to doing so, saying Watson’s former employer had enabled predatory behavior. To date, Watson has denied all allegations and, most recently, insisted on answering “only football questions” at his obligatory media availability.
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

MNF: Saints and Buccaneers Player Prop Bets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) host the New Orleans Saints (4-8) in what should be a great Monday Night Football game between the NFC South rivals. The game is expected to be low-scoring, with the total being set at only 40.5 at SI Sportsbook. Accordingly, we are looking at a few under props for this matchup which feature Tom Brady. The Buccaneers are favored by 3.5 in this game and sit on top of the NFC South, but they do not have a winning record, and they are averaging only 18.2 points per game (bottom-six in the NFL). I expect this one to be more of a defensive showdown, with Tampa Bay’s run game being featured when possible.
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Tyler Huntley leads game-winning drive for Ravens vs. Broncos

Tyler Huntley relieved an injured Lamar Jackson and scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining as the host Baltimore Ravens rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens (8-4) escaped with a dramatic win after Jackson was injured while being sacked...
BALTIMORE, MD

