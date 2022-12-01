Victim run over by limousine in Arlington identified

The victim who was run over and killed in Arlington this week has now been identified as a 31-year-old man named Phillip Herrera who was struck by a limousine on North Collins near Lake Viridian Tuesday night.

Reports say Herrera was rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist in Bedford where he died.

Police learned Herrera was walking north-bound on Collins in a lane of traffic while wearing dark clothes when he was struck by the vehicle.

Arlington police say the driver pulled over, remained on the scene, and provided reasonable assistance.

The female driver is not facing any criminal charges in connection to this incident, according to police.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram