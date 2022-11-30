1836 Farms, a family-owned organic creamery based in Terrell, Texas, is offering products bottled in custom Texas designed glass, reusable bottles. The milk glasses can be returned to the point of purchase for deposit refund or applied to new purchases. They are returned to the creamery to be rinsed, sanitized and refilled. Bottled the old-fashioned way, all 1836 Farms products are not UHT pasteurized.

TERRELL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO