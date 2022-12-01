Read full article on original website
Columbia man dies after hit by three vehicles on I-95; 2 drivers fled, one stayed
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — A man was killed on I-95 in a double hit and run in Laurel Sunday morning. Maryland State police say Ceasar Burke, 23, of Columbia and a woman were parked on the side of I-95 south at Route 200 shortly before 10 a.m. The woman...
19-year-old woman killed early Sunday morning was pregnant, say Baltimore police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The young woman killed early Sunday morning has been identified by Baltimore City Police, and police also confirm that the teen was pregnant. Police say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was killed in a shooting just after 3 a.m. on December 4 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. in northeast Baltimore. Police also say that Burrell was pregnant.
Millersville woman arrested after running over officer's foot with vehicle, say police
GAMBRILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A woman in Anne Arundel County faces assault charges after assaulting an officer responding to a domestic dispute, according to county police. 26-year-old Michelle Sherman of Millersville faces one charge of second-degree assault and one charge of reckless endangerment, according to online court records. Those records also show that she has been released on her own recognizance.
Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
Vehicles vandalized, property stolen from cars in northeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — About a dozen people woke up Sunday morning to find their vehicles damaged and property stolen from them, according to Baltimore City Police. The police department said it happened on the morning of December 4, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Police say...
Investigation is underway after a building fire left 1 man dead, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a man died in a building fire in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded to an alarm of a fire follow-up around 11:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Lexington Street. Once...
19-year-old woman dead from overnight shooting in Northeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 19-year-old woman died in a Northeast Baltimore shooting late Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found the 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
East Baltimore shooting of 15-year-old boy under investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy is under investigation in East Baltimore. According to police, just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 700 North Caroline Street for reports of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 15-year-old boy with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot...
Fire department responds after man found dead in weekend fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a man died in a building fire in Southwest Baltimore over the weekend, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Fire officials said on Saturday December 3, 2022, crews were sent to the 2500 block of W. Lexington Street after receiving reports of a fire in a 2-story commercial building.
Law and Order: two teens shot over the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed over the weekend in Baltimore. Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. That same day, a 15-year-old boy was the victim of a non-fatal shooting, suffering a...
Monday Morning House Call: Protecting College Students
Not only do you need to enjoy your family being together again for the holidays, but its important to have a few conversations before sending your child back to college. One program says one of the most important things to discuss is how to be more aware of the issue of sexual assaults on college campuses. Forensic Nurse Examiner with the GBMC SAFE program and Co-Chair of the Baltimore County Human Trafficking Work Group, Ashley McAree, joins the morning show with how to approach the conversation.
'We're all frustrated' | Anne Arundel schools responds to ongoing bus issues
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Schools finally agreed to an interview with Project Baltimore after a Fox45 News report showed students walking to school along highways that don’t have sidewalks. Project Baltimore went to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools administration building to speak with Superintendent...
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash in Gaithersburg, Md.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday night released its preliminary report on the small plane that crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland near the Montgomery County Airpark (GAI) and injured two on Nov. 27. The plane struck and severed lines on...
The feud continues between Baltimore Co. and the Inspector General
Last week, the Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability received public comments on how to strengthen the Baltimore County Inspector General's office. This commission was created in response to controversial legislation to change the IG’s office was dropped. David Williams, with the Taxpayer’s Protection Alliance, joined the FOX...
Investigative report on Stricker Street fire reveals departmental problems
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The same day an investigative report was released on the deadly Stricker Street fire, Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned. The report paints a chaotic picture of the response to the vacant rowhome fire that killed Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim, Kenny Lacayo, and injured John McMaster.
'It's ridiculous' | City trash collector joins push for the return to weekly recycling
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Frustration and trash are both piling up for a Baltimore City trash collector who says bi-weekly recycling is taking a toll on his health and home-life. Fearing he might lose his job, the waste management worker asked FOX 45 not to identify him. He says fewer collections is creating twice the work for tired crews.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski sworn-in for second term
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Newly elected and re-elected leaders from across Baltimore County took their oaths of office Monday morning at the County's 2022 inaugural ceremonies. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says his second term in office will include work to improve areas like affordable housing, job creation,...
City Council President pressed for answers as city council convenes post-pension bill veto
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the most part it seems the controversial pension eligibility bill could officially be off the table. But of course that depends on the city council president's next move and FOX45 News is pressing him for answers. The city council had its first meeting Monday since...
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
Political analyst on Olzsewski and Pittman's second terms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski, is officially starting his second term. Yesterday also marked Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt's last day in office. Olszewski is now tasked with finding a new chief. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is also beginning his second term. Pittman...
