2 Dietitian-Approved Frozen Foods That Won’t Lead To Weight Gain

By Faith Geiger
 5 days ago
Shutterstock

When it comes to low-effort, quick, convenient meals, it doesn’t get much better than frozen foods. However, unfortunately, many of the tasty items in your freezer (like frozen pizzas, fried appetizers, and even some healthy-seeming frozen meals) could take a serious toll on your health and lead to weight gain over time due to high amounts of processed ingredients. Luckily, not all frozen items contain all those additives, though! When you choose the right options, you can have all the simplicity of a frozen meal while still staying on track with your weight loss goals. In fact, health experts agree that frozen vegetables make a great addition to a health diet.

“Many frozen vegetables are just as healthy, if not more nutrient dense, than fresh alternatives,” dietitian Trista Best from Balance One supplements says. “This is because they are harvested and frozen at the peak of their nutrient density.” Nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, concurs, explaining that “compared to fresh produce that has been harvested, transported, sat on shelves, and stored in your kitchen they are often higher in nutrients.”

So, what are some of the best options out there when it comes to frozen vegetables that can help you kick those unwanted pounds to the curb? We asked Best and Richards, who told us all about the health benefits of delicious and nutritious frozen cauliflower rice and brussels sprouts. Find all of their insight below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35J3h8_0jTm95Nx00

1. Frozen cauliflower rice

For those who may like to stock up on premade frozen rice bowls that are packed with processed, refined ingredients, frozen cauliflower rice makes a fantastic alternative. "Frozen cauliflower rice is one frozen food item I'd recommend time and time again," Best raves, noting that "cauliflower is a nutrient dense vegetable that often gets overlooked for its lack of color and flavor." But if you've been overlooking this healthy, nutrient-dense food, it's time to reconsider.

Benefits of cauliflower rice for weight loss

"It's extremely versatile and one of the easiest veggies to sneak into a meal to boost its nutritional value," Best tells us. In fact, she says it's "likely the most versatile and convenient of all cauliflower forms" which is great news for anyone looking to stay healthy and fit, because cauliflower is an incredible food for weight loss. "[Frozen cauliflower] cooks within minutes and provides nearly as much of the nutrient content of its fresh variety," she points out. Score!

"The major benefit of cauliflower rice is its high fiber and low calorie nature," Best goes on. "This allows you to add beneficial fiber into your diet without a surge of calories." The same can't be said for regular old white rice, which you should limit as much as possible if you're trying to slim down.

Luckily, there are so many ways to prepare this handy freezer staple. "You can easily add cauliflower rice into stews, casseroles, and even as a replacement for traditional rice in any dish you'd typically serve." And it's just as easy to prepare as any other frozen food—but so much healthier than many of the alternatives!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gPXS_0jTm95Nx00

2. Brussels sprouts

Another frozen vegetable that anyone who's trying to shed some pounds should consider is a delicious bag of brussels sprouts. Just like cauliflower, these green veggies are known as cruciferous vegetables, which offer tons of health benefits—even when they've been frozen. That's why Richards says they're one of her go-to freezer items.

Benefits of frozen brussels sprouts for weight loss

Although their flavor may be divisive, brussels sprouts offer an undeniable surplus of nutrients. Richards tells us that they're unique in the fact that they're "high in vitamin K as well as a plant source of omega-3 fatty acid, alpha linoleic acid (ALA)," which can do wonders for your overall health, including your waistline. "Just one cup of cooked Brussel sprouts contains 135mg of this essential fatty acid. This is good news for most consumers, but especially for those following a plant based diet that may be missing these fatty acids," she notes.

Another major benefit of this food, especially when it comes to weight loss, is its high fiber content. "They contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, which has benefits in gut health, cholesterol, and even weight to name a few," Richards notes. But the benefits don't stop there; she says they also "contain a compound known as glucosinolates, which is connected with preventing cancer and oxidative damage." Incredible!

So, there you have it: consider this your proof that easy-to-prepare frozen foods don't have to be packed with sodium and processed ingredients. In fact, when you keep your freezer stocked with the right options, the possibilities for simple, nutritious meals in a pinch are practically endless. Above all, just make sure to pay attention to the nutrition labels when browsing the freezer aisle and choose nutrient-dense options with little to no additives. It can make all the difference in the end!

