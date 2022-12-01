ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

'Willow' Star Ruby Cruz On Playing Val Kilmer's Daughter & Why She's So Hard To Find Online

By Josh Elliott
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0zV7_0jTm91r300

Ruby Cruz might be the lead actress in the new Willow series on Disney+, but fans can probably find more info online about her character, Kit Tanthalos, than they can about the actress herself.

Narcity recently sat down with Cruz and asked her what she has in common with Kit, the swashbuckling daughter of Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) whom she plays in the new series.

Cruz admitted she was shocked to find out that she didn't have a Wikipedia page at the time of our interview, although co-star Tony Revolori did jump in and offer to write it himself.

"The Google description of me was once about this woman who lived in the hills of Michigan," Cruz admitted. "(She) wrote two books and took care of her kid and a cat. It had my photo next to it."

In the end it was her co-star, Revolori, who offered the best insight into the real Ruby Cruz.

"I'll tell you what you have in common (with Kit)," Revolori said to Cruz during the interview. "I think you're quite fearless like her. I think you're brave. I think you're brazen in a less filtered way than Kit, and I think you really care for your friends dearly, but also are independent in nature."

"Wow, that is a very sweet thing to say," Cruz replied.

The actress hailed Revolori for being "self-aware," "sweet" and "introverted" like his character, Prince Graydon.

She also had nothing but praise for Warwick Davis, the actor who makes his return after starring as Willow in the original 1988 film. Davis has also appeared in mega franchises such as Star Wars and Harry Potter over his career, and Cruz said he was a great presence on the set with the younger cast.

"It was amazing for me to be sort of front row to his comedy show every time he was on set, because he's so funny," she said. "No matter what's going on around him, he's just cracking jokes, and I think that was really entertaining honestly, for such a long shoot.

"But he also just really cares about this series (...) and that really rubbed off on us."

As for her own role, Cruz says she looked to her on-screen "parents," Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) for inspiration in creating Kit.

"I really thought about how it would be for Madmartigan to raise a kid," she said. "What parts of him I admire and what parts of him I resent and sort of reject, and I think that was really fun to play with. It definitely was a lot of pressure because he's so iconic."

Willow debuted on Disney+ on November 30, with new episodes added each Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Christina Ricci Reveals She Had to Sell Designer Handbag Collection to Help Pay for ‘Financial Traumas’ Amid Split From James Heerdegen

Christina Ricci opened up about how her divorce from James Heerdegen forced her to sell some of her most valuable possessions. "There are certain things that I have collected — certain bags. I had quite a Chanel handbag collection for a while, but I sold a lot of things," the actress, 42, revealed during […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
NME

Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”

Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
ETOnline.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy