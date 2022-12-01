'Willow' Star Ruby Cruz On Playing Val Kilmer's Daughter & Why She's So Hard To Find Online

Ruby Cruz might be the lead actress in the new Willow series on Disney+, but fans can probably find more info online about her character, Kit Tanthalos, than they can about the actress herself.

Narcity recently sat down with Cruz and asked her what she has in common with Kit, the swashbuckling daughter of Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) whom she plays in the new series.

Cruz admitted she was shocked to find out that she didn't have a Wikipedia page at the time of our interview, although co-star Tony Revolori did jump in and offer to write it himself.

"The Google description of me was once about this woman who lived in the hills of Michigan," Cruz admitted. "(She) wrote two books and took care of her kid and a cat. It had my photo next to it."

In the end it was her co-star, Revolori, who offered the best insight into the real Ruby Cruz.

"I'll tell you what you have in common (with Kit)," Revolori said to Cruz during the interview. "I think you're quite fearless like her. I think you're brave. I think you're brazen in a less filtered way than Kit, and I think you really care for your friends dearly, but also are independent in nature."

"Wow, that is a very sweet thing to say," Cruz replied.

The actress hailed Revolori for being "self-aware," "sweet" and "introverted" like his character, Prince Graydon.

She also had nothing but praise for Warwick Davis, the actor who makes his return after starring as Willow in the original 1988 film. Davis has also appeared in mega franchises such as Star Wars and Harry Potter over his career, and Cruz said he was a great presence on the set with the younger cast.

"It was amazing for me to be sort of front row to his comedy show every time he was on set, because he's so funny," she said. "No matter what's going on around him, he's just cracking jokes, and I think that was really entertaining honestly, for such a long shoot.

"But he also just really cares about this series (...) and that really rubbed off on us."

As for her own role, Cruz says she looked to her on-screen "parents," Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) for inspiration in creating Kit.

"I really thought about how it would be for Madmartigan to raise a kid," she said. "What parts of him I admire and what parts of him I resent and sort of reject, and I think that was really fun to play with. It definitely was a lot of pressure because he's so iconic."

Willow debuted on Disney+ on November 30, with new episodes added each Wednesday.