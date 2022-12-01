Read full article on original website
Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
Lava flow threatens to cutoff main thoroughfare on Hawaii’s Big Island
The non-stop flow of lava from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano has civil defense and transportation officials closely monitoring one of the main highways on the Big Island for the likelihood they’ll have to shut it down due to the ongoing eruption. Hawaii Route 200 runs more than 50...
Officials: Suspect dead after leading Delaware State Troopers on lengthy pursuit, carjacking two vehicles
NEWARK, Del. - A suspect is dead after Delaware State Police say he led them on a lengthy chase that involved two carjackings and multiple shots fired. Authorities say the incident began around 7:29 a.m. in Wilmington as troopers responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun. Trooper...
Residents of small New Jersey town flood meeting on massive warehouse project proposal
HARRISON TWP, N.J. - Concerned residents of a rural New Jersey suburb packed a public meeting Thursday night about a proposed 2 million square foot warehouse. Crowds at the Harrison Township Land Use meeting grew so large they postponed the meeting where final approval for the project was anticipated. The...
A 12-sided snowflake? Colorado photographer captures unusual snowflake formation
Every six-sided snowflake is a unique piece of nature's art, but their incredible designs usually go unseen as they pile up by the zillions during winter storms. Colorado doctor and photographer Jason Persoff is taking the time to make sure these hidden gems don't go unnoticed. Treating the sick for his day job, Persoff spends his off time during Colorado's winter storms snapping mesmerizing photos of snowflakes in all their glory. Last week, one of his pictures really caught his fancy: a rare 12-sided snowflake – double the sides of a regular snowflake.
Weather Authority: Seasonable conditions Friday, showers expected Saturday morning
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley can expect a more seasonable day Friday as a frigid start leads into a slightly milder afternoon. Friday will also be less windy with a high of 58 degrees. Heading into the weekend temperatures will be much milder as we get off to a damp...
