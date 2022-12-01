Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Golden Valley Electric Association Rate Adjustments
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Members of Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA) will see a decrease in the rate they’re being charged for power on Thursday, December 1. GVEA announced the Fuel and Purchased Power Rate charged to customers has gone down from 12.7 cents per kilowatt hour to 9.2 cents per kilowatt hour. This decrease will be in effect through February 28, 2023. This drop, according to the utility, is caused by oil prices being lower than projected, and the availability of more hydropower from the Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Project.
webcenterfairbanks.com
“Freezing Out Senior Hunger” Fairbanks Senior Center kicks off the 2022 Year-End Giving Campaign
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As the senior population continues to grow in the Interior, recent changes to funding could lead to a reduction in meals provided to those most vulnerable. The Fairbanks Senior Center receives funding from the Nutrition, Transportation, and Support Services (NTS) Grant. With funds from the grant,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska State Troopers seize counterfeit currency, suspect in custody
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A Fairbanks man is in custody at the Fairbanks Correctional Center after an investigation by Alaska State Troopers (AST) revealed a counterfeit operation going on in the Fairbanks area. According to AST, troopers received a tip about counterfeit currency being used around the community on November...
akbizmag.com
Insulin Resistance and Metabolic Flexibility
“I’m so frustrated! I look at a donut and gain a pound while I watch people eat them all the time and they are skinny as a rail!” This is a common frustration for people who have struggled with maintaining a healthy weight. I know I have heard it countless times in my office over the last twelve years as I’ve helped people achieve better metabolic health.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected cause of death in two North Pole residents
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska State Troopers have released the names of two North Pole residents found dead in a residential workshop a week ago. Jacob Wegner and Robert Melvin Brockway III, both age 40, were found deceased last Wednesday. Carbon monoxide poisoning is the suspected cause of death. The...
alaskasportsreport.com
UAF’s Kendall Kramer rewrites history book at NCAAs, earns All-America honors with UAA’s Cole Nash
Whether it be on skis or the trails, Fairbanks’ Kendall Kramer has perfected her performance on the sport’s greatest stages. Ten months after earning All-American honors in cross-country skiing, the former West Valley High star today collected All-America honors as a runner at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships in University Place, Washington.
Comments / 1