DNA analysis of soil from paw prints could help save Sumatra's tigers
Dr. Mrinalini Watsa, a researcher at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, is developing an easy, cost-effective DNA analysis technique, using soil samples from the paw prints of 4-year-old Sumatran tiger Rakan. The application could one day help track endangered Sumatran tigers in the wild.
A mind-controlling parasite is changing wolf behavior in Yellowstone
Grey wolves infected with a mind-controlling parasite in Yellowstone National Park are taking greater risks, according to a study published in the journal "Communications Biology."
A new species of dinosaur might have dived like a duck to catch its prey
A new study found evidence at least one species of dinosaur may have been an adept swimmer, diving into the water like a duck to hunt its prey.
