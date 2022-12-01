Read full article on original website
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to new baby brother
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares how his daughter Sterling is adjusting to her new baby brother, Bronze.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit
Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
Bears lose quarterback for rest of season
The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Trevor Lawrence is leaving no doubt
When a quarterback makes an incredible throw, NFL analysts like to say, “that’s a pass only a handful of guys in this league can make.”. Sometimes it’s just a reaction to an awesome play. Usually, though, it literally means there’s a very finite number of people on this planet with the physical ability to make such a play.
Drew Brees Struck By Lightning On Camera
The legendary quarterback was filming a commercial when he was seemingly struck by a bolt of lightning. Drew Brees is a legendary quarterback who spent the vast majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He had an amazing career that eventually led to a Super Bowl victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, he broke numerous passing records whether it be yards or touchdowns.
Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Player Ejected From Bills-Patriots Game
On Thursday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected for a brutal hit on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The play occurred in the fourth quarter. Hamlin hit Meyers in the head/neck area while he was trying to catch a pass over the middle of the field. The officiating crew...
Former NFL player turned actor dies at 56
TV and movie fans probably recognize Brad William Henke from his roles on Orange is the New Black, Justified, Lost, Dexter, and many more. They might not have realized that the actor briefly played in the NFL and Arena Football League before changing careers. Sadly, Henke passed away on November 29. No cause of death Read more... The post Former NFL player turned actor dies at 56 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Drew Brees’ ‘struck by lightning’ publicity stunt video sparks fury online: ‘Awful attempt at marketing’
Fans have been sent into a frenzy over a video that purported to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning while filming a commercial - which turned out to be a marketing stunt.The former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” later in the week where he would be filming a promo for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.Mr Brees had apparently been filming the commercial for the sports betting company in...
New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision
Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19 on Sunday. The Packers (5-8) looked...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Possible Candidates to Replace Green Bay Packers DC Joe Barry
Green Bay Packers fans have seen enough. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers’ defense once again failed to show up. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards on just 17 carries. Running back Miles Sanders also chipped in 143 yards on 21 carries with two touchdown carries. On Sunday night, it was the Packers run defense that failed. In other games, it was the pass defense that failed.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: 1 Starting NFL Quarterback Should Demand Trade If Changes Aren't Made
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was clearly upset with his team's offensive play calling during Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The second-year QB had a public, profanity-filled outburst directed at the Patriots' coaching staff. "Throw the f-----g ball! F-----g quick game sucks! F--k!" he appeared to say.
