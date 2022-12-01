Read full article on original website
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
U.S. crude output and petroleum demand to rise in 2022 - EIA
HOUSTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its forecast for this year's crude output growth marginally, while petroleum demand is likely to rise less than previously expected.
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Lumber falls to its lowest level since 2020 as US housing market activity continues to slow
The average 30-year mortgage rate currently sits at 6.5% according to data from Freddie Mac, which is off the recent high of 7.03%.
Polish regulator sets 2023 dividend policy for banks
WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Poland's financial regulator KNF has adopted a new dividend policy for banks for 2023, allowing them to pay out a percentage of their net profit to shareholders depending on meeting specific criteria, it said on Tuesday.
Airbus drops 2022 delivery forecast after slow November
PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Tuesday abandoned its forecast for airplane deliveries in 2022 but maintained other financial guidance after posting 68 deliveries in November.
Wisconsin GOP congressmen call on Tony Evers to ban TikTok for state purposes
Wisconsin's GOP congressional delegates have called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to halt the use of TikTok for state government purposes, with one Green Bay lawmaker calling the popular social media app "digital fentanyl." The state's six Republican congressional lawmakers — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Tom Tiffany — sent a letter Tuesday urging Evers to "lead by example and delete TikTok from your own devices." ...
U.S., Australia vow to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities'
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia and United States are determined to "counter destabilizing military activities by the People's Republic of China", their defense ministers said after a meeting at the Pentagon at the start of annual talks between the allies.
