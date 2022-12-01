ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish regulator sets 2023 dividend policy for banks

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Poland's financial regulator KNF has adopted a new dividend policy for banks for 2023, allowing them to pay out a percentage of their net profit to shareholders depending on meeting specific criteria, it said on Tuesday.
Wisconsin GOP congressmen call on Tony Evers to ban TikTok for state purposes

Wisconsin's GOP congressional delegates have called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to halt the use of TikTok for state government purposes, with one Green Bay lawmaker calling the popular social media app "digital fentanyl." The state's six Republican congressional lawmakers — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Tom Tiffany — sent a letter Tuesday urging Evers to "lead by example and delete TikTok from your own devices." ...
