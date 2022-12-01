A homespun dining experience

Staff of the Panhandle Diner: Manager - Terri Mays, Owner - Robin Poole and Cook - Joshua Fuson. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Something is charming about a traditional hometown diner, eating comfort food, and seeing friendly faces. The Panhandle Diner in West Union offers an eatery where food is made from scratch, and the atmosphere is homespun.

Owner Robin Poole had a longtime dream of owning a diner. That wish became a reality in October when he purchased the former BK Scoops at 632 Panhandle Avenue in West Union across from Harsha’s Hardware. Poole stated, “I’ve eaten out all my life, and I know the difference between good and bad.” The diner team includes manager Terri Mays with 32 years of restaurant experience, chef Olivia McClanahan, a graduate from the Maysville Community Culinary program with four years in the kitchen and cook Joshua Fuson, who also has spent several years cooking professionally. Mays’ daughter and mother also work at the diner.

The team has found that if you cook good food – “they will come.” Poole, Mays, and McClanahan worked on the menu together, but Poole shares that McClanahan was largely instrumental in the selections. McClanahan stated, “Comfort food is what I grew up with, so that’s what I went with.” Poole shared that they offer two specials daily with two types of meat and several sides. Plus, they have yummy desserts. He said, “Everything comes in fresh and gets cut up and cooked fresh.” Breakfast is available to customers all day. Locals have the extra benefit of meal delivery which is a popular convenience. Mays says people are welcome to place special orders for whole pies or cakes with a couple of days notice.

So far, the fan favorite is the Philly Cheesesteak sandwich. Poole said, “It seems to be the one that people order over and over.” Cheeseburgers are also frequently ordered.

Poole explained that they retain the former hot bar from Prather’s IGA, which they plan on using soon. Still, folks can choose and enjoy the full service of a sit-down restaurant.

The diner is open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Poole said they weren’t sure what to expect, so they started slowly to work out any kinks. Now the dining room is open, and they are ready to serve.

Poole added, “Just come in, and we’ll make you feel at home – that’s what we want to do.”