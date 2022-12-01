Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every week, Macaroni KIDNew Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Gwyneth Paltrow Stops By CT Eatery, Thanks Business For 'Most Perfect Pizza'
Gwyneth Paltrow showed her appreciation for a longtime Connecticut pizzeria.The actress, who has appeared in films including "Shakespeare in Love" and "Emma," paid a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven.The pizzeria, located at 237 Wooster St., shared a photo from Paltrow's visit in a Fac…
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Northern Westchester Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night.The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and entrées, such as F…
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
Fairfield restaurant owner honored for raising money for charities
Sen. Richard Blumenthal was at The Castle Black Rock to recognize The Castle on Post in Fairfield owner Patrick Clyne, saying his motto has always been "make friends, not money."
cottagesgardens.com
A Refreshed Circa-1901 Greenwich Farmhouse Right in Town Asks $4.8M
Modern farmhouses have certainly garnered more popularity over the years, but it’s the historic farmhouses from earlier centuries that laid the foundation for this trend. One such structure is for sale in Greenwich, but not where you would expect. While some may think a house of this style would be located in a rural area, this early-1900s abode actually sits only minutes away from Greenwich Avenue, a Connecticut hub of high-end shopping and restaurants. After originally listing for $4.995 million, the price was reduced last month to its current ask of $4.799 million.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline was running high on Ridgefield Running Company’s Instagram page last night when they shared live footage from Austin, Tx of The Running Event. It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show that Ridgefield Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss...
Word On The Street: “Blessed,” & Ready For Busy Barber Season
Two customers were already in the barber chairs with two more waiting not longer after Aaron Polanco opened the doors Thursday morning at the male side of Morena Salon and Barber Shop. That’s typical as the weekend approaches, said Polanco, 27, who has cut hair since he was 14 years...
darientimes.com
With Danbury Super 8 homeless shelter set to close, city to reopen 20 emergency beds at New Street
DANBURY — A former hotel that has served as a homeless shelter for over two years may be required to shut its doors at the end of the month, forcing clients to relocate to a smaller facility reopening downtown. The COVID-19 emergency orders enacted by Gov. Ned Lamont that...
thebeveragejournal.com
Whipshots by Cardi B Launch with CDI
Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), launched Cardi B’s Whipshots Vodka Infused Whipped Cream in its portfolio with two kick-off meetings. The first training was hosted at Club Vandome in New Haven on Nov. 3 for CDI’s on-premise teams and the second was hosted at its Stratford office for its off-premise divisions. Whipshots combines a new spirited indulgence with its vodka-infused whipped cream that is unlike any other spirit on the market. An innovative addition to any cocktail or dessert and at 10% ABV, Whipshots does not require refrigeration and is shelf-stable. Available flavors are Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel flavors, with Peppermint available as a limited-time offering during the holidays. The launch meetings provided an overview of the product and tasting through the various flavors in different cocktails. Whipshots flavors are sold in 375-, 200-, and 50-ml bottles.
Christmas Events in NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island for 2022
Here's the best Christmas events going on in NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island for the 2022 holiday season.
Beloved New York Diner Known For Helping Hudson Valley May Be Forced To Close
Owners of a popular Hudson Valley diner that's known for helping out local residents say they may be forced to close. Just before Thanksgiving, Bob's Diner, located on Main Street in Brewster, let the community know owners were still giving away free Thanksgiving meals, but shocked customers by saying it may be it's last.
Julia's Bakery in Orange to close at the end of the year
ORANGE, Conn — After over 30 years of making and selling baked goods, Julia's Bakery in Orange will be closing its doors for good at the end of the year. "This journey now ending would have been unimaginable from its start 32 years ago," the bakery said on social media on Friday.
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, Connecticut
Academy Award winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently got a taste of Sally's Apizza on Wooster Street, in New Haven, Connecticut during a visit. On Tuesday night, the pizzeria posted this photo of Paltrow standing outside the shop with two employees. Sally's marketing manager Kat Manning said the actress visited the legendary pizzeria on Tuesday and shared a pizza pie with her group of friends.
Naugatuck community holds vigil in honor of slain 11-month-old girl
The event celebrates what would have been the first birthday of Camilla.
Yale Daily News
“In The Heights” performance asked to shut down mid-scene after running into college “quiet hours”
A Yale production of Tony-winning musical “In The Heights” was interrupted mid-scene and told to shut down on Thursday night. The show — which began at 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 1 in Pauli Murray College’s Lighten Theater — was on track to run over the 11:00 p.m. start of residential college quiet hours. Despite email permission from the Murray Head of College Office to “go over a bit,” the Lighten Theater Manager, a student employee of Yale Undergraduate Production, turned on all theater lights at promptly 11 p.m. and announced that the show needed to stop. The show was around 10-15 minutes from concluding.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
2news.com
Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area to Open Saturday for Snowmobiling
Due to all the snow recent storms have supplied, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area (BWRA) on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest's Bridgeport Ranger District will be opening for snowmobiling on Saturday, Dec.3, 2022. Permits are required for each person/snowmobile entering the BWRA. They are free and can be obtained online at...
hamlethub.com
Free Bee-Line Bus Service to Continue Through December 26th
Just in time for the holiday season, free Bee-Line Bus fares will return from December 7 through December 26. Latimer said: “This holiday season, we want people to visit with family and friends, and we want them to shop and go to work with ease. Leave the driving to us, and save some money this holiday season. From Yorktown to Yonkers, we have a robust system that can get you where you need to go. Now is a perfect time to try out the Bee-Line system if you haven’t already. We take great pride in the fact that our buses are safe, clean and accessible.”
