Read full article on original website
Related
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
My husband keeps spending our family's vacation money on his hobbies and I don't think it's fair. How do I tell him enough is enough?
In this week's For Love & Money, a happily married reader asks how to talk to their husband about spending money on experiences vs. things.
I’m experiencing family burn-out. I love my wife and kids, but I feel like I’m being used
You say your attempts to talk about this don’t get far, writes advice columnist Eleanor Gordon-Smith, but the situation won’t change unless you change it
Women Are Sharing Things They Won't Do For A Guy Unless They're Dating, And As Someone Who's Terrible At Establishing Boundaries, I Needed This
"We would have to be strong in our relationship for me to let you eat from my plate and touch my food."
Dear Abby: I’m married to an abuser
DEAR ABBY: My husband of 30 years has always made me feel like I wasn’t good enough for him. He would flirt with other women and say things to me about an ex-girlfriend he broke up with before marrying his first wife. (I caught him private messaging her.) He has told me four different times that we should separate. The first three times, I cried about it. The last time he said it, I told him never to say that to me again. see also Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding I have always tried...
Mom Who 'Blew Up' at Sister-in-Law for Not Babysitting Last Minute Slammed
"They had errands to run and she missed her nail appointment. I don't think that's fair but now I'm feeling terrible about it," said the poster.
Dear Abby: I’m tired of dealing with my know-it-all neighbor
DEAR ABBY: Last year, two former classmates bought houses next door to me. I don’t mind one of them, but the other, “Evie,” is a snippy know-it-all with a sugar daddy boyfriend. She looks down on everyone. In addition to yelling over the fence when they see us outside or on our back deck, they have invited my husband and me to dinner at their house and for happy hour several times. I have made excuses, but I’m running out of them. I have no intention of accepting these invitations. My husband thinks we should “just get it over with”...
Woman Divorces Husband for Living a Second Life With His Ex-Wife
There is "plenty of blame to go around" and those involved "all contributed to a very complicated and painful situation," a therapist told Newsweek.
Dear Abby: My mom started dating in an assisted living facility
DEAR ABBY: Two and a half years ago we lost my dad, who was 94. He and Mom had been married 72 years. She entered assisted living right before COVID — with all its difficulties — set in. We made it through that, we’re all vaccinated now and her facility has opened back up. see also Dear Abby: My husband doesn’t want sex Mom has met and befriended a similarly aged widower. They eat together, walk, attend activities and enjoy sitting and talking together every day. He always walks her back to her room and nicely bids her a good night. They reach...
I never realized how much my religion denounced building wealth until I tripled my income and was racked with guilt
Raised by staunch Catholic parents, I didn't have many thoughts about money. I thought it was a necessary evil, but I've had to change my approach.
Pregnant woman left outraged after stranger called her out for having 'too many kids'
A pregnant woman took to Reddit to vent about a rude stranger who blasted her for having 'too many kids' - despite knowing nothing about her family situation. The anonymous woman, who already has six kids, was shopping at the supermarket when the shocking encounter took place. The expecting mum...
Dear Abby: My husband refuses to work
DEAR ABBY: Where do I begin? I’ve been a loyal reader of your column for years. I have been married to my current husband for 14 not-good years. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiomyopathy seven years ago and hasn’t had a job since then. We have a daughter who will be 7 soon. I feel he could solve these problems by taking his medication and dieting. However, he insists his medical conditions keep him from working. He doesn’t take care of our daughter and doesn’t do anything around the house. I take out the trash,...
Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
Dear Abby: I’m being accused of something I didn’t do
DEAR ABBY: A friend, “Marie,” approached me in the parking lot after church, raising her voice, flailing her arms and saying three people had told her that I told them to stay away from her and her husband. I told Marie it wasn’t true, and she and her husband were my friends. She reiterated that three people said it, shaking her hand and holding up three fingers in my face. When I asked who they were, she wouldn’t tell me. I asked her if she would get the three people together at her house because I would like to talk to...
Minnesota Daily
Ask Amber: My friends are ignoring me
I need some advice on friendships. A group of friends and I had a cabin trip around spring break. Afterwards, things changed: Some of my friends ghosted me or straight-up blocked me. For context, I don’t think I did anything wrong. If I did, it would’ve been mentioned or mutually discussed.
Woman Not Allowing Ex's 5-Year-old Daughter at Christmas Sparks Debate
One user argued, "That little girl may not be your kid, but she is your daughter's sister, and that makes her family!"
MindBodyGreen
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
Entitled woman gets expensive mixer for free, scoffs that she doesn’t like the color
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never been the luckiest person in the world. I’ve never won on a lottery ticket and only a few times on scratch offs, I have given up on raffles because I’ve never won those, either. I have never even found a four leaf clover.
intheknow.com
Woman accused of being ‘selfish’ for skipping sister’s baby shower: ‘She doesn’t prioritise family’
A woman skipped her big sister Lola’s baby shower because it was on her birthday. But now, her family is furious. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. She planned a day out with her fiancé and friends on her birthday months in advance. But three weeks before the date, she discovered that Lola scheduled the baby shower of her fourth child on the same day.
Mom Backed for Keeping Christmas Hike Tradition, Despite Son's Girlfriend
Every Christmas, before the big meal, the family goes on a big hike—but this year there's a new addition to the hike, and she's not sure she can make it.
Comments / 0