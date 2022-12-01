ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden, NC

kiddingaroundgreenville.com

FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC

Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
nctripping.com

20+ Awesome Things to Do in Black Mountain and Nearby

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. We’ve spent years exploring the small towns of this state and have a soft spot for all the wonderful things to do in Black Mountain, NC....
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
qcexclusive.com

Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive

When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
FOREST CITY, NC
gardenrant.com

A Journey and Much Glory for a North Carolina Red Spruce, the 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree

I got a nice email from “long-time” reader Nina Shippen in Brevard, NC with a story idea:. I’m writing because I thought you might be interested in the story of this year’s Capitol Christmas tree – “Ruby.” She’s an 80-some foot Red Spruce harvested from Pisgah National Forest near Brevard NC, where I live. (Asheville is the more widely known reference).
BREVARD, NC
Mountain Xpress

Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital

AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
gsabizwire.com

THS CONSTRUCTORS, Inc. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BMW VEHICLE ACCESSOIRES CENTER

THS Constructors, Inc., one of the Southeast’s leading design-build, construction management, and general contracting companies, is proud to announce the completion of the 60,000 SF BMW Vehicle Accessories Center in Greer, SC. The center will install a number of accessories and parts that support vehicles like the X3, X5 and X7 sport activity vehicles.
GREER, SC
WNCT

Dec. 2: Top five best things about Biltmore during Christmas

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you have ever lived in North Carolina, then you know of Biltmore Estate. The “Largest Home in America” was originally home to the Vanderbilt family before it became the tourist destination it is today. One of the busiest times of year for the Biltmore is Christmas. Here are five of […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract

(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
matadornetwork.com

5 Local Spots That Prove There’s Nowhere in the Country With Food Like Greenville, South Carolina

There are certain cities that are world renowned for certain foods. You go to New York and Naples for pizza, New Orleans for jambalaya, Paris for croissants, and Texas for brisket. Other cities don’t have the same singular recognition, but are worth making a trip to for the food alone all the same. Greenville is the perfect example of the latter.
GREENVILLE, SC
wfmynews2.com

Wildfire continues to burn following rain near Asheville

MARS HILL, N.C. — A wildfire near Asheville has burned more than 700 acres. Rain from Tuesday night was a big help but the smoke was still visible Thursday, according to the US Forest Service. Forest officials say the fire remains contained at 40 percent. Emergency service crews had...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe tries to fix its property tax appraisal system

Deciding the tax value of real estate, says Joe Minicozzi, is a lot like operating the sound board at a concert. And to his ears, Buncombe County is muddying up the mix. Lots of information and adjustments, a bit like the lights and knobs on a mixing console, go into figuring out what value the county assigns to a home — a number that in turn determines how much its owner will pay in property taxes. Minicozzi, the head of Asheville-based consulting firm Urban3, says Buncombe is assigning inaccurate, low values to more expensive homes and relatively high values to modest ones.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

