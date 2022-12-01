Read full article on original website
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC
Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
nctripping.com
20+ Awesome Things to Do in Black Mountain and Nearby
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. We’ve spent years exploring the small towns of this state and have a soft spot for all the wonderful things to do in Black Mountain, NC....
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
gardenrant.com
A Journey and Much Glory for a North Carolina Red Spruce, the 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree
I got a nice email from “long-time” reader Nina Shippen in Brevard, NC with a story idea:. I’m writing because I thought you might be interested in the story of this year’s Capitol Christmas tree – “Ruby.” She’s an 80-some foot Red Spruce harvested from Pisgah National Forest near Brevard NC, where I live. (Asheville is the more widely known reference).
This Is North Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this fun twist in North Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
This Is The Best Pie In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Those laid to rest in Asheville's Riverside Cemetery have unique, rich legacies, stories
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Riverside Cemetery is home to the gravesites of many well-known Asheville residents from the past, the most notable being author Thomas Wolfe, yet it is more than just the final resting place for loved ones. Established in 1885, it has been a place of unmatched...
gsabizwire.com
THS CONSTRUCTORS, Inc. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BMW VEHICLE ACCESSOIRES CENTER
THS Constructors, Inc., one of the Southeast’s leading design-build, construction management, and general contracting companies, is proud to announce the completion of the 60,000 SF BMW Vehicle Accessories Center in Greer, SC. The center will install a number of accessories and parts that support vehicles like the X3, X5 and X7 sport activity vehicles.
Dec. 2: Top five best things about Biltmore during Christmas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you have ever lived in North Carolina, then you know of Biltmore Estate. The “Largest Home in America” was originally home to the Vanderbilt family before it became the tourist destination it is today. One of the busiest times of year for the Biltmore is Christmas. Here are five of […]
iheart.com
Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract
(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
WLOS.com
Man buys 160-year-old Civil War-era live explosive for $3, thinking it was cannonball
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Civil War-era artifact recently bought by an Asheville man turned out to be a live explosive. On Nov. 28, members of the Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a home in east Asheville in reference to an explosive device. John Miller, who bought...
avlwatchdog.org
3 Dead Bears Found in Woodfin: Mutilated For Parts, or Poached for Meat?
WOODFIN — The remains of three bears found in this small town — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result...
itinyhouses.com
28′ Tiny House in NC is NOAH Certified, Packed with Appliances
Featuring a modern, open design and strategically located in a friendly tiny home community in North Carolina, this 28’ tiny house has what it takes to be the tiny space of your dreams. Sized just right and offering 364 sq ft of space, this comfortable tiny house is a...
matadornetwork.com
5 Local Spots That Prove There’s Nowhere in the Country With Food Like Greenville, South Carolina
There are certain cities that are world renowned for certain foods. You go to New York and Naples for pizza, New Orleans for jambalaya, Paris for croissants, and Texas for brisket. Other cities don’t have the same singular recognition, but are worth making a trip to for the food alone all the same. Greenville is the perfect example of the latter.
wfmynews2.com
Wildfire continues to burn following rain near Asheville
MARS HILL, N.C. — A wildfire near Asheville has burned more than 700 acres. Rain from Tuesday night was a big help but the smoke was still visible Thursday, according to the US Forest Service. Forest officials say the fire remains contained at 40 percent. Emergency service crews had...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe tries to fix its property tax appraisal system
Deciding the tax value of real estate, says Joe Minicozzi, is a lot like operating the sound board at a concert. And to his ears, Buncombe County is muddying up the mix. Lots of information and adjustments, a bit like the lights and knobs on a mixing console, go into figuring out what value the county assigns to a home — a number that in turn determines how much its owner will pay in property taxes. Minicozzi, the head of Asheville-based consulting firm Urban3, says Buncombe is assigning inaccurate, low values to more expensive homes and relatively high values to modest ones.
This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Owner watches as their Mitchell County business is destroyed by fire
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Thursday evening a fast-moving fire burned through a Mitchell County business as one of its owners stood by and watched. “This is Mitchell Glass,” cried out Karen Ramsey during a Facebook Live. “This is our work. It’s burning down. Oh my God. Y’all pray for us.”
