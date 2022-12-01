Iowa football starting quarterback Spencer Petras will not play in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Sunday afternoon. “Unfortunately, Spencer Petras will not be able to play in the game,” Ferentz said during a Zoom press conference on Sunday. “The injury he had at the Nebraska ballgame was significant enough to require surgery, so he’s not going to be able to compete. Nobody’s more disappointed than him, obviously, like any player that has an injury that requires surgery. It’s good that he’ll be with us, but all of us wish he wasn’t on the sidelines.”

