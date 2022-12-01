Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official
The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
Iowa Tips Off Challenging Week with Momentum
Hawkeyes Have Succeeded Against Top 25 Teams Last 5 Years
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Wrestling: No. 2 Iowa vs No. 7 Iowa State - Preview, How to Watch Guide, & Match Thread
Can you believe it’s December? I can’t believe it’s December and we’re already on our 6th dual of the now-not-so-young season. Without doubt, this is the biggest dual happening this weekend, but it’s also one of the biggest duals happening this entire season. Since Iowa...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football starting quarterback Spencer Petras out for Music City Bowl
Iowa football starting quarterback Spencer Petras will not play in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Sunday afternoon. “Unfortunately, Spencer Petras will not be able to play in the game,” Ferentz said during a Zoom press conference on Sunday. “The injury he had at the Nebraska ballgame was significant enough to require surgery, so he’s not going to be able to compete. Nobody’s more disappointed than him, obviously, like any player that has an injury that requires surgery. It’s good that he’ll be with us, but all of us wish he wasn’t on the sidelines.”
goiowaawesome.com
#12 North Carolina State 94, #10 Iowa 81:
Moral victories are only worth so much. On Sunday, Iowa proved it can play 40 minutes with one of the nation's three best teams in a close loss to UConn. But to achieve the results this Iowa team wants to achieve in March, Iowa needs to start accumulating wins against top teams.
Iowa Bowl Game Projections: The final projections following Championship Week
It's the Sunday after Championship Week and we'll find out the College Football Playoff field along with where bowl eligible teams will be playing their final game of the year. Here are where multiple outlets see the Hawkeyes ending up. You can get an annual membership for 50% off. Take...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
Iowa adds McNamara from transfer portal, loses multiple offensive players
The Iowa football program added a key player from the transfer portal on Friday, while also losing five offensive weapons throughout the week. Iowa nabbed an early win in the transfer portal on Thursday, when former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. McNamara appeared in 20...
KCJJ
More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal
Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason
You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
kmaland.com
Iowa RB Williams enters transfer portal
(Iowa City) -- Another Iowa football player has hit the transfer portal. The latest departure comes from running back Gavin Williams. Williams had 43 carries for 138 yards in 2022. Williams spent three season in Iowa City, where he rushed for 471 yards on 116 carries.
Iowa Football: Transfer Portal Buzz surrounding a top target
After years of Iowa fans wanting Kirk Ferentz to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal, it has finally happened. It's not a question whether or not Iowa will attack the transfer portal, it's a matter of how many guys they'll take from it.
Marion, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Marion. The Wahlert Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Linn-Mar High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Waukee High School basketball team will have a game with Linn-Mar High School on December 03, 2022, 10:00:00.
Commercial Pilot’s Return to Iowa Honors Lifelong Family Bond
You know you have a great story to tell when you not only have a unique hobby to form a lifelong bond over with your grandfather, but that hobby turns into a career that creates years of memorable moments in its own right. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Mallory...
KCRG.com
Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
New Eastern Iowa Restaurants That Opened in 2022 [GALLERY]
The next time you're looking for a new place to go eat, you might want to check out this list! A ton of new restaurants have opened in the Cedar Rapids area this year, with even more on the way in early 2023. Here are the the places that began welcoming customers in 2022:
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
The Best Bakeries in the Corridor for ‘National Cookie Day’
This coming Sunday is December 4th, which is also known as National Cookie Day! It makes perfect sense for the holiday to be in December, because we're right in the midst of Christmas cookie season. Since we are BIG fans of cookies, we thought it would be fun to look...
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0