The Marshfield FFA had a very successful National FFA Convention trip this fall. Mr. Tim Heeg, FFA Advisor, and Ms. Jenna Snortheim, student teacher, brought 18 Marshfield FFA members to Indianapolis, Indiana for the convention. The Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management team won the state contest last spring and moved on to the national competition in Indianapolis, where they competed against 43 other state winning teams from around the country and placed 4th in the nation, the highest placing for any Marshfield team in history.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO