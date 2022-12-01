Read full article on original website
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Wisconsin Department of Justice Awards Digital Mapping of School Building Grants
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety is pleased to announce that all the funds for the 2021 Wisconsin Act 109 Digital Mapping of School Buildings 2022 grant program have been awarded. 96 schools/districts, have been awarded reimbursement for critical incident mapping data through the program. Critical incident...
Marshfield FFA Has Successful National Convention
The Marshfield FFA had a very successful National FFA Convention trip this fall. Mr. Tim Heeg, FFA Advisor, and Ms. Jenna Snortheim, student teacher, brought 18 Marshfield FFA members to Indianapolis, Indiana for the convention. The Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management team won the state contest last spring and moved on to the national competition in Indianapolis, where they competed against 43 other state winning teams from around the country and placed 4th in the nation, the highest placing for any Marshfield team in history.
Marshfield Woman Struck and Killed While Walking on Rural Marathon County Highway
A Marshfield woman was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway in Marathon County. According to the authorities, 31-year-old Joy Moravec was walking on County Road J near County Road Z near the Sunset County Store in the Town of Easton when she was struck by a car. She died from her injuries.
WIAA Considering Plan To Increase Postseason Opportunities for 11 Player Football
The WIAA will soon consider a plan that would increase postseason opportunities for those teams that do not qualify for the regular playoffs, while also adding a consolation bracket to the regular 224-team, 11-player football tournament. WisSports.net reports that the proposal comes out of the recent WIAA Football Coaches Advisory...
