Marathon County, WI

Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Marshfield FFA Has Successful National Convention

The Marshfield FFA had a very successful National FFA Convention trip this fall. Mr. Tim Heeg, FFA Advisor, and Ms. Jenna Snortheim, student teacher, brought 18 Marshfield FFA members to Indianapolis, Indiana for the convention. The Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management team won the state contest last spring and moved on to the national competition in Indianapolis, where they competed against 43 other state winning teams from around the country and placed 4th in the nation, the highest placing for any Marshfield team in history.
MARSHFIELD, WI

