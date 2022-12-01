When you think of a bicycle designed for practicality and utility, chances are a lot of you would think of folding bikes as the ultimate urban mobility solution. Available in all shapes and sizes, what makes folding bikes so special is that they can be shrunk to fit inside the back of a car, in the bus or train, and even at the corner of your office. With most urban cities in the world putting a premium on space, bigger isn’t always better.

2 DAYS AGO