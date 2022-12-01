Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
BMW Gen6 Batteries May Foreshadow Class-Leading EV
At BMW’s 100-year-old factory next to its Munich global headquarters, electric i4 sedans move along the same assembly line as diesel 3 Series wagons, plug-in hybrid 3 Series sedans, and gasoline M3s. For the past few years, this approach was considered to be BMW’s future: a flexible vehicle platform and production line that allows the automaker to tailor which powertrains went into its cars based on market conditions and customer demand.
insideevs.com
2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range
Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
insideevs.com
Corvette EV, VinFast, Mercedes And EV Batteries: EV News Dec 2, 2022
This week, we have news on Corvette, Vinfast, Mercedes Subscriptions, and EV Batteries: Our Top EV News for the week of Dec 2, 2022. the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Check out this week's newsletter for more EV news.
insideevs.com
BMW Patents Suspension That Harnesses Electricity Going Over Bumps
BMW has patented a novel way to make electricity while a vehicle is being driven, by harnessing the power of suspension movement. The company is clearly thinking outside the box, and even if we don’t know how much energy this system would actually produce (and whether it would have a meaningful impact on range), the idea is definitely worth exploring.
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
insideevs.com
2023 Tesla Model S And Model X Get Larger, Better Rear Screen
Tesla is apparently upgrading the rear screen found in the Model S and Model X for the 2023 model year. This according to a Tesla Owners Club Romania member who posted a photo of the old screen next to the new one installed in the car, highlighting the difference between the two.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
msn.com
Buick Confirms that the Envista Compact SUV Is U.S.-Bound
This is the Buick Envista, a new SUV model for the Chinese market. Its size puts it in between the subcompact Encore GX and the compact Envision in Buick's lineup. The Envista name is trademarked here, and GM confirmed that it will come to the U.S. eventually. UPDATE 11/29/22: GM...
insideevs.com
NIO Electric Car Sales Reached New Record In November 2022
NIO noticeably accelerated electric car production and deliveries in November, achieving a new monthly record. The Chinese premium manufacturer reports that its total vehicle sales amounted to 14,178 last month, which is 30% more than a year ago. It's also the sixth consecutive five-digit result and there is a big...
insideevs.com
The Espin Nesta Folding E-Bike Gets An Updated Battery For Longer Range
When you think of a bicycle designed for practicality and utility, chances are a lot of you would think of folding bikes as the ultimate urban mobility solution. Available in all shapes and sizes, what makes folding bikes so special is that they can be shrunk to fit inside the back of a car, in the bus or train, and even at the corner of your office. With most urban cities in the world putting a premium on space, bigger isn’t always better.
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi Deliveries Start With No Outline On Pricing, Specs Or Production Plan
Five years after its unveiling and three years after it was initially supposed to go into production, the first Tesla Semi truck was officially delivered to a customer, in this case Pepsi. As usual, Tesla organized an event to mark the occasion, but even though everybody was expecting Elon Musk and his team to reveal more about the all-electric hauler, not that much new information was actually shared.
insideevs.com
Tesla Launches 1,000-Volt Powertrain: Semi Is First But Not The Last
The launch of the Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi brings multiple new solutions to the market (many not yet revealed). One such thing is the high-voltage powertrain system from Tesla. Tesla announced during the Semi delivery event that the truck is equipped with an all-new "thousand volt powertrain," which...
techeblog.com
Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes on Ferrari SF90 in a Drag Racing Showdown
You’ve already seen the Ferrari SF90 take on a Bugatti Chiron, now see how it stacks up against the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which costs less than half of the former. The German supercar is powered by a turbocharged 3.7L six-cylinder boxer engine that makes 641 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 60 mph in just 2.6-seconds, while topping out at 205 mph.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Starts Search For Battery Cell Plant Sites In Canada
The Volkswagen Group and its battery subsidiary PowerCo have announced their intention to start scouting locations for the automaker's first battery cell gigafactory outside Europe. The companies said they would accelerate the build-up of their global battery business through rapid expansion to North America, more specifically in Canada. Volkswagen AG...
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi Launches, Lordstown Endurance Certified For Sales
InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and thirty-ninth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
insideevs.com
Toyota Launches Investigation After bZ4X Gets Only 134 Miles Of Range In Danish Test
Toyota has launched an investigation into a range test of its bZ4X crossover conducted by Danish outlet FDM. The publication's test saw the AWD bZ4X manage just 134 miles of real-world range with 20" alloys equipped. Meanwhile, the entry-level FWD bZ4X (which comes with 18" alloys) was also tested and got a mere 152 miles of range.
insideevs.com
US: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales Decreased To The Lowest Level Since January
In November, Hyundai Motor America sold 63,305 vehicles, which is not only a 43% increase year-over-year, but also the best ever November. The company still has some work to do, as the year-to-date result after 11 months is 5% lower than in 2021, at 652,207, but at least it seems that Hyundai solved most of its supply issues in recent months and delivers a consistent growth in sales volume.
insideevs.com
XPeng Electric Car Sales Decreased By Almost 63% In November 2022
XPeng reports a further year-over-year decrease in its electric car sales, although the latest results are slightly better than in October. Last month, XPeng delivered 5,811 electric cars (down almost 63% year-over-year). The company explains that "it mitigated challenges brought by COVID-related restrictions and disruptions," which suggests that things will get better.
insideevs.com
US: Kia EV6 Sales Dropped To New Low In November
Kia America reports 56,703 car sales in the US in November, which is 25% more than a year ago and a new best-ever November. Year-to-date, the company sold 633,127 units - only 3% less than a year ago in a pretty challenging year. The South Korean company announced also that...
Comments / 0