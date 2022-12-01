ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
kfbcradio.com

Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team & Arrest Multiple Wanted Subjects

On Wednesday, November 30th, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were involved in a warrant service at a residence near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, of Cheyenne, had four outstanding warrants for. his arrest. Following a period of surveillance, it was determined...
CHEYENNE, WY
Panhandle Post

NSP investigating Gering officer-involved shooting

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation in Gering. The incident involving the Gering Police Department occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. MT Thursday. Officers with the Gering Police Department had responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm at a residence at 1200...
GERING, NE
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Shane M. Anderson, 35 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1011now.com

Gering man shot by police after allegedly pointing gun at officers

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gering, where a police officer shot a man who reportedly threatened officers with a gun. The incident involving the Gering Police Department occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. MT Thursday. Officers with the Gering Police Department had...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
CHEYENNE, WY
Nebraska Examiner

State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud

LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
99.9 KEKB

It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado

Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
COLORADO STATE
K2 Radio

Ex-Cheyenne Little Theatre Bookkeeper Faces Embezzling Charges

A Cheyenne woman has been charged in federal court in Cheyenne with embezzling a quarter of million dollars from the Cheyenne Little Theatre. Carissa [some media outlets report that her name should be spelled "Carrisa"] J. Dunn-Pollard worked as a bookkeeper for the theatre from 2016 until earlier this year.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle fatality accident involves Bayard woman

MELBETA - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident near Melbeta in the Nebraska Panhandle at 10:15 p.m. Thursday night. State patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says a Buick Park Avenue, driven by Syrena Parks, 25, of Bayard, was traveling eastbound on Highway 92 when Parks crossed the vehicle over the center line, striking a westbound Ford F-150, driven by Alexis Guardado, 23, of Douglas, Wyo.
BAYARD, NE
