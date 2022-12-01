Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
Man, 2 children dead in presumed murder-suicide in Fort Collins
One man and two children are dead in what Fort Collins police presumes is a murder-suicide incident Saturday morning.
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
kfbcradio.com
Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team & Arrest Multiple Wanted Subjects
On Wednesday, November 30th, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were involved in a warrant service at a residence near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, of Cheyenne, had four outstanding warrants for. his arrest. Following a period of surveillance, it was determined...
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing for Two Years After Hurricane, Dog Reunites With Cheyenne Family 1,200 Miles Away
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Alexis Leuning and her then-boyfriend Bobby visited an animal shelter in South Carolina in 2019, they brought home an energetic pit bull puppy they named Bolt. A year and 1,000 miles later, Alexis, her two children, Bobby and Bolt had...
NSP investigating Gering officer-involved shooting
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation in Gering. The incident involving the Gering Police Department occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. MT Thursday. Officers with the Gering Police Department had responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm at a residence at 1200...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Shane M. Anderson, 35 –...
1011now.com
Gering man shot by police after allegedly pointing gun at officers
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gering, where a police officer shot a man who reportedly threatened officers with a gun. The incident involving the Gering Police Department occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. MT Thursday. Officers with the Gering Police Department had...
2 children, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police said two children and a man were found dead in a Fort Collins home in a "presumed" murder-suicide.
doniphanherald.com
Grandmother offers $200K reward to find man who went missing on visit to Gering
Nearly four years after the disappearance of a Wyoming man during a visit to Gering, his family continues to wait for answers. Dec. 2 will mark the birthday of Chance Englebert, and his grandma hopes it will be the last without knowing the fate of the young man who has been missing since July 6, 2019.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Cheyenne woman accused of embezzlement of over $200,000 from theater nonprofit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne woman has been charged with embezzlement of $255,500 from the nonprofit Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Carrisa Dunn-Pollard of Cheyenne was the former bookkeeper for the Little Theatre and has been charged with five counts of wire fraud. In a criminal complaint from the federal...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
Ex-Cheyenne Little Theatre Bookkeeper Faces Embezzling Charges
A Cheyenne woman has been charged in federal court in Cheyenne with embezzling a quarter of million dollars from the Cheyenne Little Theatre. Carissa [some media outlets report that her name should be spelled "Carrisa"] J. Dunn-Pollard worked as a bookkeeper for the theatre from 2016 until earlier this year.
KETV.com
Former Nebraska assistant prison warden is sentenced for unauthorized communications with inmate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — She was the assistant warden at one of the biggest prisons in Nebraska one year ago. Now, she'll spend a year behind bars at the Lancaster County Jail for having unlawful contact with an inmate and providing him with a cellphone. Sarah Torsiello, 46, publicly...
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle fatality accident involves Bayard woman
MELBETA - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident near Melbeta in the Nebraska Panhandle at 10:15 p.m. Thursday night. State patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says a Buick Park Avenue, driven by Syrena Parks, 25, of Bayard, was traveling eastbound on Highway 92 when Parks crossed the vehicle over the center line, striking a westbound Ford F-150, driven by Alexis Guardado, 23, of Douglas, Wyo.
