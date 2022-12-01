Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Misses College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff bracket has been set. Georgia holds the number one seed, Michigan two, TCU three, and Ohio State four. The first two out are Alabama and Tennessee. Alabama entered last week's college football regular season finale with its playoff hopes all but evaporated. A two-loss team has...
Kentuck Nutrition Officially Opens In Northport
There is a new business in the city of Northport aiming to bring better health choices to the area. Kentuck Nutrition held its grand opening event Saturday with guest appearances from Northport elected officials, University of Alabama football players Javion Cohen and Chase Davis, and UA Track and Field member Jonathan Martin.
Alabama Staffer Named UAB Offensive Coordinator
Alabama offensive analyst Alex Mortensen was named the new offensive coordinator of the UAB Blazers on Friday. Mortensen was shortly added to the staff after Trent Dilfer was named head coach earlier in the week. Mortensen started his coaching career at New Mexico Highlands as the quarterbacks coach and passing...
Alabama’s Bowl Game Announced
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team narrowly missed a selection to the College Football Playoff, ranking at No. 5 on Sunday. The 10-2 program has found itself in one of six New Year's bowl games. The Tide is set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
ADEM Awards $5.6 Million Grant To Overhaul Water Infrastructure in Eutaw, Boligee
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is providing $5.6 million to overhaul water and sewer infrastructure in Greene County, leaders there announced Friday morning. In a joint press conference featuring elected officials and municipal staff from all over the region, Eutaw mayor Latasha Johnson said the city provides both water...
Chamber of Commerce Member Named 40 Under 40 honoree
A leader at the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama has been recognized by the national Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives as a top 40 Under 40 honoree. ACCE is the professional development and membership association for chambers of commerce throughout North America. The 40 Under 40 program recognizes the top emerging leaders in the chamber of commerce industry who've demonstrated success in their careers and made significant contributions to their communities.
Tuscaloosa County’s Northside High Mourns Death of Beloved Teacher
Students, staff, alumni and more at Tuscaloosa County's Northside High School are mourning the unexpected death of a beloved teacher there Thursday. Lindsey Thompson, the school's principal, confirmed the passing of 48-year-old science teacher Jennifer Bible Thursday in an emotional post on Facebook. "A teacher selflessly touches so many lives,...
Northport, Alabama Woman Reported Tuesday, Last Seen in Birmingham
Family and police are asking for help locating a 32-year-old Northport woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY: Northport Police report that the missing woman was found safe in Oxford, Alabama Thursday afternoon, and her name and photos have been removed from this report. Top...
Tuscaloosa City and County Schools Both Cancel Afternoon Activities Tuesday As Storms Approach
Schools across West Alabama are canceling their afternoon activities Tuesday as the threat of severe weather looms. Both the Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Tuscaloosa County School System have canceled all afterschool activities and their Extended Day programs, where students can stay at school for a few hours after classes are dismissed.
Annual Rudolph Run 8K, Hosted by Tuscaloosa YMCA, Returns Saturday
The YMCA of Tuscaloosa will once again host the annual 8K Rudolph Run Saturday, a holiday race that will benefit programs and initiatives offered by the Y. The family-friendly run will go through downtown Tuscaloosa and along the Tuscaloosa River Walk off Jack Warner Parkway. Childcare will be provided during...
SEE INSIDE Walker County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom Lake Home
There are 30-plus pictures for you to be able to see inside Walker County Alabama’s most expensive home. It is a custom home that has about everything you need to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Situated on the Jasper, Alabama side of Smith Lake, this one-of-a-kind brick home is stunning...
LOOK: Structure Damage Reported As Storms Move Through West Alabama Tuesday
The first reports of structural damage are coming in on social media Tuesday night as severe storms move from Mississippi into West Alabama. As of 9 p.m., no major tornadoes have been reported in the Yellowhammer State, but a roof has reportedly been blown off a building in Walker County.
Check Out Tuscaloosa’s Best Christmas Light Displays, Submit Yours for Shot at Cash
Citizens of Tuscaloosa are lighting up their homes for the chance to win a cash prize for the best holiday light display. As previously reported, participants can enter Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's "Light Up Tuscaloosa" contest for a chance to win $1,000 by submitting photos of their best home light displays through December 16.
Yacht Club Parking Lot Booby-Trapped During Coal Company’s Christmas Party in Tuscaloosa
The parking lot of Tuscaloosa's North River Yacht Club was booby-trapped with homemade tire spikes Friday night during a Christmas party for employees and executives at Warrior Met Coal. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers responded to the high-end venue around 7:40 p.m. after...
Community Leaders Fed 350 People Thanksgiving Dinner In 1 Hour
One of the many positive things about the city of Tuscaloosa is that every holiday season you can count on the community to come together to help those in need. On Monday, November 21. Joe Eatmon, along with state representatives and community partners held a Thanksgiving dinner at a McDonald's Hughes Center completely open to the public and completely free.
Tuscaloosa and Auburn Veteran Students Join Forces to Raise Awareness of Suicide
Students from the University of Alabama and Auburn University will march across the state in an event to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The fifth annual Operation Iron Ruck kicks off Wednesday and will run through Saturday, ending before the start of the annual Iron Bowl matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.
Santa Bringing Hot Cocoa and Cookies to Tuscaloosa Fire Station 1 Saturday
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is getting into the Christmas Spirit this weekend with its first-ever Cookies, Cocoa and Pictures with Santa event. Holly Whigham, a TFR spokesperson, announced the brand-new event Wednesday morning. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tuscaloosa Fire Station 1 at 1501 Greensboro Avenue and...
City of Tuscaloosa Approves $10 Million Jack Warner Pedestrian Bridge
The Tuscaloosa City Council voted to approve the construction of a $10 million pedestrian bridge on Jack Warner Parkway that will connect existing and planned features downtown. As previously reported, the project advanced to Tuesday night's meeting after it was discussed during the Public Projects Committee meeting on November 8.
East and West Alabama District Attorney’s Offices to Beat Illiteracy Through Iron Bowl Book Drive
The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office needs your help to beat Auburn and illiteracy through the second annual Iron Bowl Virtual Book Drive. In partnership with Reach Out and Read Alabama, the local district attorney's office, along with the Lee County District Attorney's Office in Auburn, are competing to raise funds that will provide books for children.
Woman Stabbed at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a woman was stabbed at an apartment complex in the city Saturday night. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to apartments in the 600 block of Black Bears Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Taylor said the incident...
