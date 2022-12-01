ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Misses College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff bracket has been set. Georgia holds the number one seed, Michigan two, TCU three, and Ohio State four. The first two out are Alabama and Tennessee. Alabama entered last week's college football regular season finale with its playoff hopes all but evaporated. A two-loss team has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kentuck Nutrition Officially Opens In Northport

There is a new business in the city of Northport aiming to bring better health choices to the area. Kentuck Nutrition held its grand opening event Saturday with guest appearances from Northport elected officials, University of Alabama football players Javion Cohen and Chase Davis, and UA Track and Field member Jonathan Martin.
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Staffer Named UAB Offensive Coordinator

Alabama offensive analyst Alex Mortensen was named the new offensive coordinator of the UAB Blazers on Friday. Mortensen was shortly added to the staff after Trent Dilfer was named head coach earlier in the week. Mortensen started his coaching career at New Mexico Highlands as the quarterbacks coach and passing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama’s Bowl Game Announced

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team narrowly missed a selection to the College Football Playoff, ranking at No. 5 on Sunday. The 10-2 program has found itself in one of six New Year's bowl games. The Tide is set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Chamber of Commerce Member Named 40 Under 40 honoree

A leader at the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama has been recognized by the national Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives as a top 40 Under 40 honoree. ACCE is the professional development and membership association for chambers of commerce throughout North America. The 40 Under 40 program recognizes the top emerging leaders in the chamber of commerce industry who've demonstrated success in their careers and made significant contributions to their communities.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Community Leaders Fed 350 People Thanksgiving Dinner In 1 Hour

One of the many positive things about the city of Tuscaloosa is that every holiday season you can count on the community to come together to help those in need. On Monday, November 21. Joe Eatmon, along with state representatives and community partners held a Thanksgiving dinner at a McDonald's Hughes Center completely open to the public and completely free.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

East and West Alabama District Attorney’s Offices to Beat Illiteracy Through Iron Bowl Book Drive

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office needs your help to beat Auburn and illiteracy through the second annual Iron Bowl Virtual Book Drive. In partnership with Reach Out and Read Alabama, the local district attorney's office, along with the Lee County District Attorney's Office in Auburn, are competing to raise funds that will provide books for children.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

