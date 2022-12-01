Read full article on original website
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!
Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
This Minnesota Man Has A New Weapon To Battle Holiday Porch Pirates!
Pirates! Well, it would be more apt to say, porch pirates! 'Tis the season for holiday gifts to be arriving on Minnesotans' porches and inside our mailboxes. Cyber Monday was just this week so the delivery services will really start to ramp up, as will the porch pirates. One Minnesota man is fighting back against those who pilfer from area porches, by filling the empty boxes he has with a naturally occurring substance, his dog's poop!
Minnesota Couple Gets Engaged on Upper Red Lake Ice Crack
Only in Minnesota. We all have heard about the huge ice crack that happened on Upper Red Lake on Monday that resulted in over 100 people that needed to be rescued. In that crowd was a newly engaged couple, so new that they had literally just gotten engaged on the drifting ice.
Take A Look Back At Christmas The Year You Were Born
We always tend to get a bit nostalgic during the holidays. We look back at Christmases past and think of loved ones that are no longer with us on the holidays. As we get older, it's all about the kids and remembering how great Christmas time was every year. As...
Is Your Plant Lying To You? Popular Minnesota Holiday Plant Might Just Be!
I love a beautiful Christmas cactus. I don't have any yet, but many of my friends and family do, and I'm always amazed that they bloom at specific times of the year, just in time for the holidays. The problem is; sometimes they bloom on the wrong holiday. I think I could have found out the reason why.
Are You Working One Of The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota?
I was pretty surprised to not find some of these occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
Have You Fallen For The $8,000 ‘Casey’s Pizza’ Scam in Minnesota?
This morning, I received some notifications on my phone that I had messages on my FB account. I visited my Facebook Messenger, and a really good friend of mine, who KNOWS that my son absolutely LOVES Casey's Pizza, sent me an invite from Casey's General Store for their 'Casey's' Celebration Gifts.'
My Favorite Holiday Movie Now Has A ‘Hello Fresh’ Box
This past weekend I caught the end of ELF just as I was going to take a bath to warm up, so when I got out of the tub and came back out into the living room and ELF had started over. I ended up watching ELF about three times in a row. I love that show. Buddy is just the perfect example of the excitement kids feel when Christmas comes around.
4 Rescued Lion Cubs from the Ukraine Found a Home in Minnesota
We always love hearing heartwarming stories about animals that have been rescued and can now live a better life that they had been living. Usually it's just regular cats or dogs that have been rescued and become the family pet. This time it's big cats... but just cubs at the moment. 4 lion cubs from the Ukraine have been rescued and brought to Minnesota to live in a wildcat sanctuary.
Get Discounted Gift Cards This Weekend at Minnesota Based Target
Just in time for holiday shopping, Target is beginning their annual 10% off gift card purchase through this weekend. I know that some people think that giving a gift card as a gift to someone is copping out on an actual gift. Like you didn't care enough to put some thought into the gift, so you just got a gift card. Personally I love getting gift cards. You can pick out your own gift, and there is no issue with having to return something and having the possibility of having the gift giver get hurt feelings. It's really a win-win, but I do see how in some situations it could be taken as a "cop out".
